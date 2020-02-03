Global Food Certification Market Professional Survey Report 2019, Key Companies Profile, Supply, Demand, Manufacturing Process and Cost Structure Analysis

Our latest research report entitled Food Certification Market (by type (ISO 22000, IFS, BRC, SQF, kosher certification, halal certification, free-from certification, and others), application (processed meat and poultry products, infant food products, dairy products, organic food, beverages, and others)) provides complete and deep insights into the market dynamics and growth of food certification.

The latest information on market risks, industry chain structure food certification cost structure and opportunities are offered in this report. The past, present and forecast market information will lead to investment feasibility by studying the essential food certification growth factors. The global food certification market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.1% over the forecast period of 2019-2025.

Food Certification Market: Insights

Food certification is confirmation by regulatory bodies with numerous food safety standards. It secures the system; products and procedures in the food supply chain are as per the established limits of food safety standards. The result is based on audits, tests, and inspections that provide security to the customer that the food products are as per the international and national food quality standards. This includes producers related to the preparation, storage, and handling of food products. The advantage of food certification is a steady production of quality and safe food products that reduce the risk of contamination, and also reduces food recalls from the market. The growing occurrence of foodborne illness and death due to the consumption of contaminated food is increasing consciousness among consumers.

Food Certification Market: Drivers and Restraints

Factors such as growing consumer consciousness regarding certified food products and the growing incidence of foodborne illness are some key factors driving the market growth. Rising demand for processed meat product certification is also driving the demand for this market. Further, ensuring demand for convenience food, changing consumption patterns, and growing disposable income joined with consciousness regarding health problems connected with the consumption of contaminated foods are also boosting the growth for the food certification market.

Additionally, consumers willing to spend more on specialty or high-quality products and consumers’ prospects for quality food have amplified and this has resulted in the growth of the market. The certified person (Certification Candidate) can be the owner, manager, chef, cook or any employee responsible for safe food handling and who may ensure that other employees use proper food handling techniques. However, a rise in the consumption of nominal processed food and the high cost of a majority of these certifications will slow down their production in small businesses are hampering the growth of the food certification market.

Europe Estimated for the Largest Market Share in the Food Certification Market

Among the geographies, Europe estimated the largest market share in the food certification market followed by the Asia Pacific. While North America region is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR over the upcoming years. In Europe region consumers show high awareness regarding the food they eat, this further combines with the rising standards of living and is boosting the demand for the market. Factor such as growing incidences of food contamination across emerging economies, increasing standards of living and growing occurrence of food-borne diseases will fuel the demand for food certification market in the Asia Pacific region. In addition, the strong food safety policy imposed by governments all over the North American countries for imported goods is a major factor driving the growth in this region.

Food Certification Market: Segment Covered

The report on the global food certification market covers segments such as type and application. On the basis of type, the global food certification market is categorized into ISO 22000, IFS, BRC, SQF, KOSHER certification, halal certification, free-from certification, and others. On the basis of application, the global food certification market is categorized into processed meat and poultry products, infant food products, dairy products, organic food, beverages, and others.

Food Certification Market: Major Key Players Mentioned in this Premium Report

The report provides profiles of the companies in the global food certification market such as Bureau Veritas, Underwriters Laboratories Inc, Dekra SE, AsureQuality Limited, Intertek Group plc, Lloyd’s Register Group Limited, SGS SA, TÜV SÜD AG, ALS Limited, and DNV GL Group AS.

Reasons to Buy this Report:

=> Comprehensive analysis of global as well as regional markets of the food certification.

=> Complete coverage of all the product type and application segments to analyze the trends, developments, and forecast of market size up to 2024.

=> Comprehensive analysis of the companies operating in this market. The company profile includes analysis of product portfolio, revenue, SWOT analysis and the latest developments of the company.

=> Infinium Global Research- Growth Matrix presents an analysis of the product segments and geographies that market players should focus to invest, consolidate, expand and/or diversify.