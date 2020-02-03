Global Food Glazing Agents Market – Forecast, Demand, Outlook and Market Research Report

The latest report on Food Glazing Agents Market (by The report on global natural sausage casings market covers segments such as source. The source segments include beef, HOG, sheep, and other.) provides complete and deep insights into the market dynamics and growth of food glazing agents. The latest information on market risks, industry chain structure food glazing agents cost structure and opportunities are offered in this report. The past, present and forecast market information will lead to investment feasibility by studying the essential food glazing agents growth factors. According to the report the global food glazing agents market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.6% over the forecast period of 2018-2024.

Food Glazing Agents Market: Insights

The food glazing agent is a natural or synthetic substance that provides a waxy, homogeneous, coating to prevent water loss from a surface and provide other protection to food products. Food glazing agents in food applications are majorly used to give coating ability, film-forming and binding capability with a polished appetizing visual appeal. Food glazing agents are primarily used in the confectionery industry especially in hard-boiled candies as a coating and various other types of candy. Food glazing agents are also used on some baked goods like donuts. Food glazing agents market is growing with respect to the growth in the food additives market. Additionally, its market growth is subject to innovation and the introduction of new natural and organic glazing agents for food products. Food glazing agents are used for packed fruits, functional foods, and vegetables.

Food Glazing Agents Market: Drivers and Restraints

The growth of the food additives industry combined with the increased consumption of processed food is primarily driving the global food glazing agents market. Moreover, the increasing demand for organic and vegan foods is expected to drive the demand for food additives, which in turn, will favor the growth of the food glazing agents market. The food glazing agents market is significantly influenced by two broad factors – an increase in the consumption of bakery and confectionery products and an increase in awareness among consumers regarding different foods. Both of these factors are particularly prominent in the case of European and South American countries. The rise of urbanized and high-income consumers in these regions is cited as a major reason for these factors. Now, consumers are more concerned with attractiveness in bakery and confectionery products. These glazing agents are also used as a protective coating for food.

Food Glazing Agents Market: Regional Analysis

Europe has a stronghold in the food glazing agents industry, it leads the global industry, regarding revenue, due to the high demand for confectionery and bakery products. North America and Asia-Pacific also occupied significant market share in recent years. Due to the increasing demand from developing nations, such as India and China, Asia-Pacific is growing at a faster rate. Despite occupying a minor market share during the forecast period, Africa is expected to perform well in the future, as the nation is moving towards industrialization and food habit is changing among middle-class consumers.

Food Glazing Agents Market: Segmentation

The report on global food glazing agents market covers segments such as, by type, by function and by the application. On the basis of by type, the global food glazing agents market is categorized into stearic acid, beeswax, candelilla wax, shellac, paraffin, and others. On the basis of by function, the global food glazing agents market is categorized into coating agents, surface-finishing agents, firming agents, film formers and others. On the basis of application, the global food glazing agents market is categorized into the bakery, confectionery, processed meat, poultry and fish, fruits & vegetables, functional food, and others.

Food Glazing Agents Market: Competitive Landscape

The report provides profiles of the companies in the global food glazing agents market such as, Carnauba do Brasil Ltd., B J International, Koster Keunen Inc., Poth Hille & Co Ltd, Stearinerie Dubois, Masterol Foods, British Wax Refining Company Ltd., Strahl & Pitsch, Inc., Mantrose-Haeuser Co., Inc. and Capol GmbH.

