Global Heart Transplant Market- Trends, Price, Share and Growth Rate from 2019 to 2025

The Infinium Global Research analyzes the “Heart Transplant Market (Surgery Type – Total Artificial Heart, Biventricular Pacing, Ventricular Assist Devices, and Other Surgery Types; End User – Hospitals, and Cardiac Institutes): Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Size, Share and Forecasts to 2025.” The global heart transplant market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 11.1% over the forecast period of 2019-2025.

A heart transplant is a transplant procedure surgery where the malfunctioning heart or end-stage heart-related disease is replaced by a functioning heart. Heart transplants are performed when other treatments are unsuccessful, leading to heart failure. Total artificial heart, biventricular Pacing, ventricular assist devices, biventricular pacing are some effective devices used for a heart transplant.

Heart Transplant Market: Drivers, Restraints, and Opportunities

The improvements in surgical techniques and postoperative care, along with the growing incidence of heart failures and heart-related diseases are boosting the revenues in the heart transplant market. As per the National Center for Biotechnology Information, Heart failure (HF) is a global pandemic affecting approximately 26 million people worldwide.

Furthermore, the increase in the number of patients with high cholesterol problems and the rising numbers of the old aged population are supporting factors escalating market growth. However, the lack of skilled surgeons and a shortage of donors may also hamper the growth of the market. Moreover, the research and development in the field of the artificial heart create opportunities for the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Heart Transplant Market: Segmentation

The report on the heart transplant market is segmented into surgery type and end-user. Surgery types are further segmented into total artificial heart, biventricular Pacing, ventricular Assist devices, and other devices. The ventricular assist device segment dominates the global heart failure market during the forecast period owing to the increasing use of ventricular assist devices in heart failure transplantation.

Ventricular Assist Device (VAD) is a mechanical pump used to support heart function and blood flow in people who have weakened hearts. Based on end-user, the heart transplant market is segmented into hospitals and cardiac institutes.

Heart Transplant Market: Regional Insight

North America is leading the global heart transplant market due to the availability of most advanced technologies and high healthcare spending. Europe is expected to hold the second position due to the increase in funding from the government for research and development in tools and techniques. Countries such as Germany and France are increasing their investment in the hectare sector.

Furthermore, Asia Pacific is estimated to experience incredible growth in the global heart transplant market due to rapid investment and development in healthcare infrastructure in the region. Additionally, low treatment costs in countries such as India and China as compared to developed countries attract global patients, which is a significant factor that drives the market growth in the Asia Pacific region.

Heart Transplant Market: Competitive Analysis

The global heart transplant market comprises of players such as Abbott, ABIOMED, Berlin Heart, BiVACOR Inc., Calon Cardio, CareDx, Inc, CARMAT, CorWave SA, HeartWare and other companies. CareDx, Inc., a molecular diagnostics company focused on the discovery, growth, and commercialization of clinically distinguished, high-value diagnostic solutions for transplant patients launched heartcare, which is a complete diagnostic solution for observation of heart transplant patients, combining AlloMap with AlloSure-Heart.

