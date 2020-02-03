Global High Speed Steels Market In depth Analysis of Trends and Huge Growth Opportunities – Key Player are Nachi-Fujikoshi, Daido Steel Co Ltd, voestalpine, Hudson Tool Steel Corporation, ArcelorMittal, thyssenkrupp, thyssenkrupp Steel Europe
This report projects the trends and opportunities of the global high speed steels market. This research study includes a qualitative and quantitative analysis with comprehensive research methodologies and reliable projections to understand the present overview and predict the market behavior during the forecast period. Through the statistical analysis, the report depicts the global and regional total market of high speed steels market including capacity, production, production value, and cost/profit, supply/demand, and import/export details. To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies Data Bridge Market Research use Detailed Porter’s Five Forces Analysis. All the vital statistics in the report are explained with the help of resources such as tables, charts, and info graphics.
The global high speed steels market accounted for USD 2.20billion in 2016 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.5% by 2024.
IMPORTANT ATTRIBUTES OF THE REPORT:
- Competitors –In this section, various high speed steels industry leading players are studied with respect to their company profile, product portfolio, capacity, price, cost, and revenue.
- The 360-degree high speed steels overview based on a global and regional level
- Sales and Revenue Analysis – Both, sales and revenue are studied for the different regions of the high speed steels Another major aspect, price, which plays an important part in the revenue generation, is also assessed in this section for the various regions.
- Market share, value, volume, and production capacity is analyzed on global, regional and country level
- Market Outlook: The report also sheds light on some of the major factors, including R&D, new product launches, M&A, agreements, partnerships, joint ventures, collaborations, and growth of the key industry participants, on a regional and global basis.
- A complete and useful guide for new market aspirants
- Strategic suggestion and proposals for the new comers those are willing to enter the market.
- Forecast information will drive strategic, innovative and profitable business plans
SWOT analysis of players will pave the way for growth opportunities, risk analysis, investment feasibility and recommendations
- Production Analysis – Production of the high speed steels is analyzed with respect to different regions, types and applications. Here, price analysis of various high speed steels Market key players is also covered.
- Supply and Consumption –In continuation of sales, this section studies supply and consumption for the high speed steels This part also sheds light on the gap between supply and consumption. Import and export figures are also given in this part.
- Other analyses – Apart from the information, trade and distribution analysis for the high speed steels (Market, contact information of major manufacturers, suppliers and key consumers are also given.
COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE AND KEY POINTS
The global high speed steels market is fragmented with the presence of a large number of players across different regions. These major players have adopted various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and others to strengthen their position in this market.
TABLE OF CONTENTS
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Market segmentation analysis
PART 05: PIPELINE ANALYSIS
- Pipeline analysis
PART 06: MARKET SIZING
- Market definition
- Market sizing
- Market size and forecast
PART 07: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION
- Segmentation
- Comparison
- Market opportunity
PART 09: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 10: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE
- Geographical segmentation
- Regional comparison
- North America
- South America
- Europe
- MEA
- APAC
- Market opportunity
PART 11: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 12: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
PART 13: MARKET TRENDS
PART 14: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
PART 15: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
PART 16: APPENDIX
- List of abbreviations
See the complete table of contents and list of exhibits, as well as selected illustrations and example pages from this report.
MAJOR PLAYERS INVOLVED
- Nachi-Fujikoshi Corporation,
- Daido Steel Co., Ltd.,
- Voestalpine AG,
- Sandvik Materials Technology AB,
- Kennametal Inc.,
- Hudson Tool Steel Corporation,
- Erasteel,
- Lohmann GmbH,
- Arcelormittal S.A.,
- Thyssenkrupp AG,
- Tiangong International Co., Ltd.,
- Guhring Inc.,
- Heye Special Steel Co., Ltd.,
- Nippon Koshuha Steel Co., Ltd.,
- OSG Corporation,
- Carpenter,
- Graphite India Limited,
- Tivoly SA,
- Crucible Industries LLC,
- Dneprospetsstal,
- Jiangsu Fuda Special Steel Co., Ltd,
- Feida Group,
- West Yorkshire Steel Co. Ltd.,
- Big Kaiser Precision Tooling Inc.,
MARKET SEGMENTATION
On the basis of application, the market is segmented into
- coatings,
- construction,
- adhesives,
- composites,
- wind energy,
- electrical & electronics
By Geography
- Asia Pacific (China, South Korea, Japan, India, Australia, Singapore, Thailand, Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific).
- North America (US, Canada, Mexico).
- Europe (Russia, Turkey, Belgium, Netherlands, Switzerland, Spain, France, Germany, Italy, UK, Rest of Europe.
- South America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America).
- Middle East and Africa (South Africa, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa).
The high speed steels market is segmented on the basis of product type into
- metal cutting tools,
- cold working tools
Metal cutting tools are further sub segmented into drill bits, broaches & reamers, taps and end mills. Cold working tools are further sub segmented into blanking & fine blanking tools, extrusion tools, drawing & deep drawing tools and others.
Market Drivers and Restraints
- Increasing demand for high speed steels for manufacturing cutting tools
- Growing awareness about the advantages of high speed steel
- Demand of high speed steels in the shipbuilding and energy sectors
Market Restraint:
- Increasing use of alternatives such as carbide-based cutting tools in energy and automotive industries
