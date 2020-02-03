Global Human Liver Model Market Revenue, Opportunity, Segment and Key Trends 2019-2025

The Infinium Global Research analyzes the “Human Liver Model Market (Product Type – 2D Models, Liver Organoids, 3D Bio Printing, and Other Products; Application – Education, Drug Discovery, and Other Application): Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Size, Share and Forecasts to 2025.”

Technological Advancements and Innovations Creating an Opportunity of the Growth of the Market

Increasing demand for operative treatment methods related to the liver is a major driver for the growth of the global human liver market. The growing frequency of non-alcoholic fatty liver disease and the growth in research and development activities are some of the factors for the growth of the global human liver models market. A significant increase in research funding and venture capital investments for the development of liver models also drives the growth of the market.

Furthermore, the growing need for the early detection of drug toxicity to minimize financial losses due to late-stage drug failure also drives market growth. However, lack of expert professionals is one of the main challenges being faced by the leading players in the human liver models market across the globe.

Moreover, the increasing number of initiatives to create an awareness regarding the liver organoids is expected to produce growth opportunities for the market players in the upcoming years. Also, technological advancements and innovations in the human liver model also create an opportunity for the growth of the human liver market.

The liver-on-a-Chip Segment is Likely to Grow at the Highest CAGR During the Forecast Period

The report on the human liver model is segmented into product type and application. By product type, the market is further divided into Liver-on-a-chip, Liver Organoids, 2D Models, 3D Bioprinting, and other products. Among all, the liver-on-a-chip segment is likely to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The simplicity of the liver-on-a-chip model and the ability of on-chip hepatic tissues to maintain metabolic activity are the factors that drive the growth of this segment. Based on the application, the global human liver model is further categorized into drug discovery, education, and other applications.

Asia-Pacific is Estimated to Witness Optimistic Growth During the Forecast Period

North America is leading the global human liver model owing to funding for the development of human liver models and significant healthcare spending in the region. Besides, the presence of several well-established life science industries and the rising awareness among consumers regarding the organoids technology also drives the market growth in this region. Moreover, Asia-Pacific is estimated to witness optimistic growth during the forecast period due to improving healthcare infrastructure and the growing incidence of liver diseases.

Human Liver Model Market: Competitive Analysis

The global market for the human liver model is reasonably competitive with the presence of a few players working in it across the globe. The estimated increase in the number of new players is expected to boost the growth of the global market in the next upcoming years.

Cyfuse Biomedical K.K., CN Bio Innovations, Organovo Holdings Inc., BioIVT and Emulate Inc., are some of the players that operate in the global human liver model market. Continuous technological advances and new product launches are the key strategies adopted by the major players.

