Global Immuno Oncology Assays Market : Key Players, Growth, Analysis 2019 to 2025

The Infinium Global Research analyzes the “Immuno Oncology Assays Market (Product – Consumables, and Software; Technology – PCR, Immunoassays, NGS, Flow Cytometry, and Other Technology; Indication – Lung Cancer, Colorectal Cancer, Melanoma, Bladder Cancer, and Other Indication; Application – Research Applications, and Clinical Diagnostics): Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Size, Share and Forecasts to 2025.” The global immuno oncology assays market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 8.6% over the forecast period of 2019-2025.

Immune oncology is an area of medical research, which examines how a body’s immune system can fight cancer. Immuno oncology assays help to determine the patient cancer condition during cancer treatment. Further, it helps to assess the patient’s suitability to immunotherapy. These tests help to stimulate the immune system to treat cancer and enhance the immune of the body to combat cancer.

As per the World Health Organisation’s estimation, around 10 million people died worldwide in 2018 due to cancer. It cost around USD 1.16 trillion to the global economy. Around 30-50% of cancers can be prevented with the help of better testing and treatment of the patients. Cancer is the second leading cause of death globally. As per the World Health Organisation’s estimation, around 70% of death from cancer occur in low and middle-income countries.

Further, the most common form of cancers in 2018 were lung (2.9 million cases), breast (2.09 million cases), colorectal (1.80 million cases), prostate (1.28 million cases), skin cancer (non-melanoma, 1.04 million cases) and stomach (1.03 million cases). Additionally, these cancerous diseases were the major common causes of cancer death around the world in 2018.

Excessive Use of Tobacco is the Major Driver for the Growth of the Market

The growing use of tobacco in different forms as cigarettes, e-cigarette, and smokeless tobacco is the leading cause of the cancer problem. Further, an unhealthy diet with low fruit and vegetable intake, lack of physical exercise, excessive alcohol consumption are the other factors for the growth of the immune-oncology assays market. As per the World Health Organisation, tobacco use is the single major factor for the cancer problem, and it is responsible for around 22% of cancer-related death globally.

Immuno Oncology Assays Market: Segmentations

The global immuno oncology assays market is segmented into four segments on the basis of product, technology, indication, and application. On the basis of the product, the global immuno oncology assays market is divided into consumables and software. On the basis of the technology, the global immuno oncology assays market is divided into PCR, Immunoassays, NGS, Flow Cytometry, and Other technology.

Further, on the basis of the indication, the global immuno oncology assays market is divided into Lung Cancer, Colorectal Cancer, Melanoma, Bladder Cancer, and Other Indication. Additionally, on the basis of the application, the global immuno oncology assays market is research applications and clinical diagnostics.

Immuno Oncology Assays Market: Competitive Landscape

The global immuno oncology assays market is highly competitive. The prominent players operating in the global immuno oncology assays market is PerkinElmer, Inc., HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc., Foundation Medicine, Inc., Sartorius AG, NanoString Technologies, Inc., Agilent Technologies, F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Illumina, Inc, and QIAGEN GmbH. Additionally, there are numerous players doing well in their respective captured markets.

North America is the Leading Region of the Immune Oncology Assays Market During the Forecast Period

Geographically, the global immuno oncology assays market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and RoW. North America is the leading region of the immune-oncology assays market, owing to the presence of the large patient pool in this region. Additionally, the availability of several immune oncology assays service providing healthcare companies is helping to maintain the leading position of this region in the global market.

Europe is the second-largest market after North America for the immune oncology assays market. The Asia-Pacific free oncology assays market is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period, owing to the government support and dedication to pervade modern cancer treatment and testing facilities to its citizens at the affordable cost.

