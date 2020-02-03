Global Intraoperative Radiation Therapy Market Size, Shares, Growth, Segments, Industry Analysis & Outlook 2019-2025

Infinium Global Research has added a new report on “Intraoperative Radiation Therapy Market (Method – Electron IORT, and Intraoperative Brachytherapy; Products and Services – Treatment Planning System, Accelerators, Applicators, and Afterloaders; Application – Brain Tumor, Breast Cancer, and Other Applications): Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Size, Share and Forecasts to 2025”. Intraoperative radiation therapy involves the delivery of a large dose of ionizing radiation to the tumour during surgery. The therapy allows the maximization of dose to tumour and minimization of dose to normal tissues. Infinium Global Research has recently published a report on the intraoperative radiation therapy market. The report shows in-depth information about the intraoperative radiation therapy market which is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.9% over the forecast period of 2019-2025.

For More Details Get FREE Sample Pages of this Premium Global [email protected] https://www.infiniumglobalresearch.com/reports/sample-request/15936

Rising Adoption of IORT in Different Cancer Applications Promotes the Growth of the Industry

The increasing prevalence of cancer worldwide drives the growth of the intraoperative radiation therapy market. According to the World Health Organization, cancer is the second leading cause of death worldwide. In 2018, around 9.6 million deaths occurred due to cancer. Introduction of the mobile IORT system and benefits of IORT over conventional radiotherapy contributes to the growth of the intraoperative radiation therapy market. The rising adoption of IORT in different cancer applications promotes the growth of the intraoperative radiation therapy market. IORT provides an accurate assessment of cancer cell characteristics.

In addition, the rising number of clinical trials to explore the use of IORT in cancer applications stimulate the growth of the intraoperative radiation therapy market. On the other hand, Lack of skilled professionals and the complexity of the technology hinders the growth of the intraoperative radiation therapy market. Moreover, rising applications of IORT create novel opportunities for the growth of the intraoperative radiation therapy market.

Intraoperative Radiation Therapy Market: Segmentation

The global intraoperative radiation therapy market is segmented on the basis of method, product and services, and applications. Methods include electron IORT and intraoperative brachytherapy. The electron IORT sub-segment is expected to dominate the method segment of the intraoperative radiation therapy market due to the low treatment time required and optimal dose homogeneity provided in it. Based on products and services, the intraoperative radiation therapy market is divided into the treatment planning system, accelerators, applicators, accessories, and after loaders. The applications segment includes brain tumour, breast cancer, and other applications.

Intraoperative Radiation Therapy Market: Regional Insights

Geographically, the global intraoperative radiation therapy market is divided into North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and the Rest of the World. North America is anticipated to hold a premium share in the global intraoperative radiation therapy market. The rising prevalence of cancer, technological advancement, and growing healthcare expenditure in North America contributes to the growth of the intraoperative radiation therapy market in North America.

Asia-Pacific region is expected to grow in the global intraoperative radiation therapy market with a healthy CAGR over the forecast period. The increasing adoption of intraoperative radiation therapy in the Asia-Pacific region drives the growth of the intraoperative radiation therapy market in the Asia-Pacific region. Europe is growing in the global intraoperative radiation therapy market.

Intraoperative Radiation Therapy Market: Competitive Landscape

The key players in intraoperative radiation therapy market are iCAD, Inc., IntraOp Medical Corporation, Carl Zeiss AG, Sordina IORT Technologies, GMV Innovating Solutions SL, Varian Medical Systems, Inc., Sensus Healthcare, Inc., Ariane Medical Systems, Ltd., Elekta AB, Eckert & Ziegler Group, and other companies. Companies are focusing on technological development and research to explore new applications of intraoperative radiation therapy. The leading players are adopting strategies such as mergers, acquisitions, and new product launches that maximize their market share in the global intraoperative radiation therapy market.

Browse Complete Global Report and Detailed TOC: https://www.infiniumglobalresearch.com/healthcare-medical-devices/global-intraoperative-radiation-therapy-market