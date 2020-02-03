Global Leukemia Therapeutics Market Size, Shares, Growth, Segments, Industry Analysis & Outlook 2019-2025

The Infinium Global Research analyzes the “Leukemia Therapeutics Market (Types – Myeloid Leukemia, Acute Myeloid Leukemia, Chronic Lymphatic Leukemia, Acute Leukemia, Acute Lymphatic Leukemia, Chronic Leukemia, and Other Types; Therapies – Chemotherapy, Targeted Therapy, Stem Cell Therapy, Radiation Therapy, and Biological Therapy): Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Size, Share and Forecasts to 2025.” The global leukemia therapeutics market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.6% over the forecast period of 2019-2025.

Leukemia is a sort of cancer that affects the blood and bone marrow. This disease is caused by an overproduction of damaged white blood cells. Leukemia therapeutics comprises three stages containing induction therapy, consolidation therapy, and maintenance therapy. These therapies include stem cell transplantation, radiation, and chemotherapy.

Upcoming Innovative Therapeutics Creates Opportunity for the Growth of the Leukemia Therapeutics Market

Rising incidences and high death rates caused by leukemia and treatment of leukemia are the key factors that are driving the leukemia therapeutics market. Moreover, the increase in the aging population base and high unmet needs regarding timely identification of this disease have created an essential need for leukemia therapeutics in the market. Furthermore, rising incidences of chronic diseases worldwide population play a significant reason for the growth in the market.

According to the World Health Organization, leukemia is the most common blood cancer in humans with around 0.0148% men and 0.009% of women suffering across the globe. However, the high cost required for the progress and development of new therapeutics is expected to hamper the growth of the leukemia therapeutics market. Moreover, the upcoming innovative therapeutics creates an opportunity for the growth of the leukemia therapeutics market.

Leukemia Therapeutics Market: Segmentation

The report on the leukemia therapeutics market is segmented into type and therapies. Types are further segmented into myeloid leukemia, acute myeloid leukemia, chronic lymphatic leukemia, acute leukemia, acute lymphatic leukemia, chronic leukemia, and others. By type, chronic lymphatic leukemia is dominating the segment and has accounted for maximum market share owing to the high prevalence rate. On the basis of therapies, the leukemia therapeutics market is segmented into chemotherapy, stem cell therapy, radiation therapy, biological therapy.

North America is the Dominant Region in the Market Due to the Increasing Number of Patients

Geographically, North America is the dominant region in the leukemia therapeutics market. The major driving factors for the leukemia therapeutics market in this region are an increase in the number of patients with cancer, growing genetic mutation, and increased expenditure. In 2016, the American Cancer Society estimates that 60,140 new leukemia cases were diagnosed, and 24,400 people were dying from the disease in the United States.

Technological advancement, increasing patient awareness, supportive government policies in terms of incentives and investments, sophisticated healthcare infrastructure are the key factors attributing for its largest share in the North America region. Europe holds the second position in the market due to a higher presence of products with no major patent expiration. The Asia Pacific is anticipated to grow at a faster rate owing to the increasing investments in research and development expenses by biotechnology organizations.

Leukemia Therapeutics Market: Competitive Analysis

The global leukemia therapeutics market comprises of players such as CELGENE CORPORATION, Eisai Co., Ltd., Genzyme Corporation, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Novartis AG, Biogen, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., GlaxoSmithKline plc., Pfizer Inc., and other companies. Acquisitions, collaborations, and partnerships are the key strategies used by these companies for geographical expansions and to increase their share.

