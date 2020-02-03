Global Maltodextrin Market Sales, Market Overview, Analysis Research Report 2023

The latest report on Maltodextrin Market (by product type (maltodextrin and corn syrup solids and tapioca maltodextrin and tapioca syrup solids), end-user (food & beverage, pharmaceuticals, paper, and pulp industries and others)) provides complete and deep insights into the market dynamics and growth of maltodextrin. The latest information on market risks, industry chain structure maltodextrin cost structure and opportunities are offered in this report. The past, present and forecast market information will lead to investment feasibility by studying the essential maltodextrin growth factors. According to the report the global maltodextrin market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.3% between 2017 and 2023 in terms of value.

Maltodextrin Market: Insights

A polysaccharide additive used in food is known as maltodextrin. Maltodextrin is mainly in white hygroscopic spray-dried powder form that is produced from starch. Maltodextrin is easily digestible, being absorbed as rapidly as glucose and might be either moderately sweet or almost flavorless. It used for the manufacturing of soft drinks and candy. To increase the specific significance of the end product maltodextrin is used in beer brewing. It is also used in some snacks such as potato chips, jerky and also in frozen desserts.

Maltodextrin Market: Drivers and Restraints

High demand for packaged foods, bakery items, and infant foods that have lead to the need for higher production for maltodextrin solids and syrups. Additionally, maltodextrin is used in various food and beverages industry such as soft and instant drinks, candy, frozen desserts and flavoring and essence among others. Moreover, maltodextrin is safe for diabetic patient’s which is not true sugar and it is used in sugar-free products. Intense activity in research & development is likely to drive the growth of the market.

On the other hand, increasing the use of a thickening agent in the food & beverage industry such as gums are likely to restrain the growth of this market. However, patients suffering from gluten allergy will not be able to consume such products thus it is a restraining factor for this market. Furthermore, non-food uses of maltodextrin including pharmaceutical, cosmetics and paper-making are likely to bring opportunities due to the expansion of these end-use industries over the forecast period.

Maltodextrin Market: Regional Analysis

Among the regions, North America is expected to be the largest market for maltodextrin in terms of value and volume, followed by Europe. The demand for maltodextrin is high due to the presence of the sports food and beverage market in this region. The demand for Europe is mainly from Germany, France, and U.K. Asia-Pacific is the fastest-growing region due to growth in application industries in China and India.

Maltodextrin Market: Segmentation

The report on the global maltodextrin market covers segments such as product type and end-user. On the basis of product type the global maltodextrin market is categorized into maltodextrin and corn syrup solids and tapioca maltodextrin and tapioca syrup solids. On the basis of end-user, the global maltodextrin market is categorized into food & beverage, pharmaceuticals, paper, and pulp industries and others.

Maltodextrin Market: Competitive Landscape

The report provides profiles of the companies in the global maltodextrin market such as Grain Processing Corporation, Cargill Inc., Ingredion Incorporated, Tate & Lyle Plc, Roquette Freres SA, Penford Corporation, Tereos Syral, The Archer Daniels Midland Company, and Zhucheng Dongxiao Biotechnology Co., Ltd.

