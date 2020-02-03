Global Managed Security Services Market 2019: Worldwide Business Growth By Verizon, Symantec, Dell, Ericsson, Fortinet, Avaya, CenturyLink, BT Group Intel, Trustwave And Others

Data Bridge Market Research Published New Report As Titled” Global Managed security services Market-Industry Trends and Forecast to 2025. Managed security services market report is a precise study of the ICT industry which explains what the market definition, classifications, applications, engagements, and global industry trends are.

Managed security services market is expected to witness growth during the forecast period due to growing demand at the end user level. This report gives an edge to not only compete but also to outdo the competition.

Market Analysis:

The Global Managed Security Services Market accounted for USD 20.92 billion in 2017 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 15.1% the forecast period of 2018 to 2025. The upcoming market report contains data for historic years 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025

Key Players: Global Managed Security Services Market

Verizon Communications, IBM Corporation, Symantec Corporation, At & T, Dell Secureworks Inc., Deloitte, Cisco Systems Inc., Ericsson, Trustwave Holdings Inc., Accenture PLC, HP Enterprise, and Computer Sciences Corporation, Fortinet, Avaya Inc., BT Group plc, CenturyLink and HPE among others.

Table Of Content:

Part 01: Executive Summary

Part 02: Scope Of The Report

Part 03: Global Managed security services Market Landscape

Part 04: Global Managed security services Market Sizing

Part 05: Global Managed security services Market Segmentation By Product

Part 06: Five Forces Analysis

Part 07: Customer Landscape

Part 08: Geographic Landscape

Part 09: Decision Framework

Part 10: Drivers And Challenges

Part 11: Market Trends

Part 12: Vendor Landscape

Part 13: Vendor Analysis

Competitive Analysis:

Global managed security services market is fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market in order to sustain in long run. The report includes market shares of managed security services market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America.

Drivers and Restraints:

Rising consciousness for cyber-attacks among organizations.

The rise in public and private cloud deployment model.

Increasing investment in IT infrastructure development.

Increasing number of cyber-attacks with day to day technological advancements.

Ever-growing complex risk and compliance requirement.

Threat of rising DDOS attack on cloud service approval

Segmentation: Global Managed Security Services Market

The global managed security services market is based on

type, security type, organization size, deployment model, vertical , geographical segments

Based on type, the global managed security services market is segmented into

managed identity and access management (IAM), managed antivirus/anti-malware, managed firewall, managed risk and compliance management, managed vulnerability management, managed intrusion detection system/ intrusion prevention system (IDS/IPS), managed security information and event management (SIEM), managed unified threat management (UTM), managed encryption, managed disaster recovery, managed data loss prevention (DLP), managed distributed denial of service (DDoS) mitigation, others (managed web filtering, managed application whitelisting, and managed patch management)

Based on security type, the global managed security services market is segmented into managed network security,

managed endpoint security, managed application security, managed cloud security, others (managed database security and managed web security)

Based on organization size, the global managed security services market is segmented into

SMEs , large enterprises

Based on deployment model, the global managed security services market is segmented into

on premises and cloud.

Based on vertical, the global managed security services market is segmented into

banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI), government and defense, telecom and it, healthcare, energy and utilities, manufacturing, retail, others (education, media and entertainment, and automotive)

Based on geography, the global managed security services market report covers data points for 28 countries across multiple geographies such as

North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa

