Global Medical Holography Market Size, Shares, Growth, Segments, Industry Analysis & Outlook 2019-2025

Infinium Global Research has added a new report on “Medical Holography Market (Product Type – Holographic Displays, Holography Microscopes, Holographic Prints, and Holography Software; Application – Medical Imaging, Medical Education, and Biomedical Research; End User – Research Laboratories, Academic Medical Centers, Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies, Hospitals and Clinics, and Academic Centers): Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Size, Share and Forecasts to 2025.” The global medical holography market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 31.7% over the forecast period of 2019-2025.

Rising Adoption to Holography Products Propel Growth for Medical Holography Market

The increasing occurrence of chronic diseases such as cancer and cardiovascular, increase in the geriatric population are the major drivers that drive the growth of the medical holography market. Furthermore, increasing the adoption of holography products in biomedical research and medical education are the other factors that help in the growth of the market.

However, high initial and maintenance costs are major factors that may hamper the growth of the global medical holography market. Moreover, technological advancements towards product development by major manufacture based on cost and efficiency are likely to create beneficial business opportunities for major manufacturers in the global market in the next few years.

Holographic Display Holds the Largest Share in the Global Medical Holography Market

The global medical holography market has been divided based on product type, application, end-user, and region. Based on the product, the market is segmented into the holographic display, holography microscope, holographic prints, and holography software.

The holographic display is further sub-segmented into Laser, Piston, Semitransparent, and touchable. Holographic display is likely to hold the largest share of the global medical holography market during the forecast period. Technological developments in holographic display and wide usage of holographic display in displaying final holographic images are some of the factors that boost the growth of the holographic display segment.

In terms of application, the global market is fragmented into medical imaging, medical education, and biomedical research. The growing use of holography techniques in biomedical research is estimated to fuel the biomedical research segment in the upcoming years. Based on end-user, the global medical holography market is segregated into research laboratories, academic medical centers, pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, hospitals and clinics, and academic centers. The pharmaceutical and biotechnology segment is likely to grow at a beneficial rate due to an increase in research and development in these centers.

Dominance Held by North America in the Global Medical Holography Market

Geographically, the global medical holography market is divided into North America, Europe, Asia-pacific and the Rest of the World. North America is leading the medical holography market due to the increasing investments in research and development activities of advanced medical technologies. Also, the growing adoption of hologram technology drives the growth of the medical holography market in the North American region.

Europe’s medical holography market is likely to witness significant growth in the medical holography market. The Asia Pacific is expected to grow at a rapid speed in the medical holography market owing to rising investment in healthcare infrastructure in countries such as India, Japan, and China in this region.

Medical Holography Market: Competitive Landscape

The global medical holography market comprises of the players such as Realview Imaging Ltd., Ovizio Imaging systems, EchoPixel, Inc., Holoxica Ltd., zSpace, Inc., Lyncee Tec, Eon Reality, Mach7 Technologies Pte. Ltd., Holografika Kft., and Zebra Imaging.

