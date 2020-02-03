Global Medical Implants Market Revenue, Opportunity, Segment and Key Trends 2019-2025

The Infinium Global Research analyzes the “Medical Implants Market (Type – Cardiac Implants, Orthopedic Implants, Cosmetic Implants, Spinal Implants, Ophthalmic Implants, Dental Implants, and Other Types; Type of Material – Metallic Material, Ceramic Material, Polymers Material, and Other Materials; End-users – Hospitals & Clinics, Research Laboratories, and Other End Users): Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Size, Share and Forecasts to 2025.” The global medical implants market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.9% over the forecast period of 2019-2025.

The growing influence of chronical diseases, accidents, beauty consciousness around the world and increasing demand to remove that illness permanently is helping to grow the medical implant market. These devices are placed inside the living bodies for the short term or permanently. These devices are used for several purposes such as therapeutic, diagnostic and monitoring purposes.

These implants are an artificial alternative to support human life and are easily available to replace a particular organ. These are made of different biomaterial ingredients such as apatite, titanium, silicone, and others. Further, these devices have several applications, which range from cardiovascular, orthopedic, sensory, electric, cosmetic, to contraception.

The Increasing Influx of Medical Implant Manufacturing Companies Driving the Market Growth

The growing awareness about the different types of medical implants among healthcare professionals and simultaneously increasing disposable income among the consumers are helping to grow the demand for the medical implant market around the world. Further, increasing support from the medical health insurance companies to support the major critical health issues is facilitating the growth of the medical implant market around the world.

Additionally, growing government support to provide medical insurance coverage to the downtrodden people in the society for their better health is catalyzing the demand of the medical implant market. However, the cost factor of the medical implants and scarcity of the trained health care professional to place the medical implant inside the body in the potential region is restricting the growth of the market for the short term.

The increasing influx of medical implant manufacturing companies in the developing countries is expected to boost the demand of medical implants in the developing countries.

Medical Implants Market: Segmentation

The global medical implants market is segmented on the basis of type, type of material, and end-users. On the basis of type, the sub-markets include cardiac implants, orthopedic implants, cosmetic implants, spinal implants, ophthalmic implants, dental implants, and other types. On the basis of the type of material, the sub-markets include a metallic material, ceramic material, polymers material, and other materials. On the basis of end-users, the sub-markets include hospitals & clinics, research laboratories, and other end users.

North America is the Largest Player of the Medical Implants Market Over the Forecast Period

Geographically, the medical implants market is segmented into four regions namely North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific and RoW. North America is the largest player in the medical implants market, owing to the presence of a large number of medical implant manufacturing companies in this region. Additionally, the government keen interest to provide modern medical facilities to its nationals through government support is helping to grow this market in this region.

The Asia-Pacific medical implant market is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period, owing to increasing awareness among the consumers about these types of devices and the availability of trained healthcare professionals in the major cities.

Medical Implants Market: Competitive Analysis

The global Medical Implants market comprises several players, some of the few profiled companies in this report are Stryker Corporation, Zimmer Biomet, 3M, Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc, Straumann, Smith & Nephew, Boston Scientific, Medtronic, and Dentsply, among others.

