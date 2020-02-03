Global Nisin Market: Industry Outlook, Growth Prospects and Key Opportunities

The latest report on Nisin Market (by form (powder, and liquid), end-users (food & beverages, animal feed, pharmaceuticals, and others)) provides complete and deep insights into the market dynamics and growth of nisin. The latest information on market risks, industry chain structure nisin cost structure and opportunities are offered in this report. The past, present and forecast market information will lead to investment feasibility by studying the essential nisin growth factors.

Nisin Market: Insights

Nisin is a polycyclic antibacterial peptide created by the bacterium Lactococcus lactis which is used as a food preservative. It is generally available as a yellowish or greyish white powder. Due to the heat resistant property of nisin, thermal processing is extensively used in food processing. Nisin is used as a food preservative in pasteurized dairy products, canned vegetables, processed cheese, and pasteurized liquid egg. Nisin and other bacteriocins slow down the growth of cells and save food products from any kind of spoilage even at high temperatures. Development in nisin production technology has permitted the production of highly purified Nisin.

Nisin Market: Drivers and Restraints

Nisin apart from being a heat-resistive preservative it also acts as a broad-spectrum preservative. This is useful against many gram-positive organisms such as Staphylococcus aureus, Clostridium botulinum, lactic acid bacteria, Bacillus cereus, and Listeria monocytogenes, among others. Hence, this factor drives the growth of the nisin market.

Further, the augmented demand for natural preservatives such as nisin and rising health concerns among the population has increased the preference for natural preservatives. Therefore, this is another factor boosting the demand for the nisin market. As the process of nisin is highly sensitive and needs a lot of precision. Further, if there is an imbalance in the lactate concentration above a standard level, and a decline in the pH level. This can radically affect the final end product and is anticipated to be a major restraining factor for the growth of the nisin market.

Nisin Market: Regional Analysis

Among the geographic, North America holds the largest share and is projected to grow at a rapid pace during the forecast period. Factors such as growing demand for convenience and ready to eat foods in the North America region boost the demand for this market. Further, in the Asia Pacific region owing to rising population and rising consciousness for the usage of nisin as a food preservative product are propelling the growth in the Asia Pacific region.

Nisin Market: Segmentation

The report on global nisin market covers segments such as form, and end-users. On the basis of form, the global nisin market is categorized into powder, and liquid. On the basis of end use, the global nisin market is categorized into food & beverages, animal feed, pharmaceuticals, and others.

Nisin Market: Competitive Landscape

The report provides profiles of the companies in the global nisin market such as Koninklijke DSM NV, Merck KGaA, Santa Cruz Biotechnology, Inc., Galactic S.A., Siveele B.V., E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company, Handary S.A., Shandong Freda Biotechnology Co., Ltd., Cayman Chemical Company, Inc., and MAYASAN Food Industries A.S.

