Global Oncology Nutrition Market Size, Shares, Growth, Segments, Industry Analysis & Outlook 2019-2025

Growing Number of People Suffering from Cancer Propel the Growth for Oncology Nutrition Market

The oncology nutrition market is driven by the growing prevalence of cancer across the globe. According to the World Health Organization, the global cancer burden is estimated to have risen to 18.1 million new cases and 9.6 million deaths in 2018. Additionally, the growing prevalence of malnutrition in patients affected by cancer and surge in demand for nutritional food from the homecare sector are other factor is likely to contribute the market growth. On the other hand, the high cost of oncology nutrition products could affect market growth. Furthermore, product innovation, particularly with respect to non-GMO based formulas, creates significant opportunities for the growth of the oncology nutrition market.

Neck and Head Segment Hold the Largest Share in the Global Oncology Nutrition Market

The report on the global oncology nutrition market has been broadly classified into cancer type. Based on cancer type, the market is further bifurcated into cancer type, head & neck, stomach & gastrointestinal, liver, pancreatic, lung, breast and other cancer types. The neck and head segments are expected to sign in the global oncology nutrition market in 2017. This is primarily driven by the increasing incidence of head and neck cancers. According to the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO), in 2017, about 64,690 developed necks and head cancer.

Dominance Accounted in the Global Oncology Nutrition Market by North America

Geographically, the global oncology nutrition market is bifurcated into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Row. North America is accounted for to hold a significant share in the global oncology nutrition market. The factor such as growth in the geriatric population coupled with increasing incidences of cancer in the U.S. region is likely to contribute to the growth of oncology nutrition market.

According to the National Cancer Institutes, approximately 17 million new cases of cancer were recorded in 2018. The Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the oncology nutrition market throughout the forecast period owing to the rise in geriatric population and rising awareness about the benefits of nutrition food for cancer patients.

Oncology Nutrition Market: Competitive Landscape

The global oncology nutrition market comprises with the players such as B. Braun Melsungen AG, Fresenius Kabi, Danone S.A., Nestlé S.A., and Abbott Laboratories. Some of the players are adopting key strategies such as collaboration and product innovation in order to maintain their market positions. For instance, Nestlé Health Science and Virtual Health Partners Collaborate to launch innovative COPES™ (Cancer Oriented Personalized Eating & Emotional Support) program, provide nutrition and wellness support for patients with cancer.

Browse Detailed TOC and Description of this Exclusive [email protected] https://www.infiniumglobalresearch.com/healthcare-medical-devices/global-oncology-nutrition-market

Reasons to Buy this Report:

=> Comprehensive analysis of global as well as regional markets of the oncology nutrition.

=> Complete coverage of all the product type and application segments to analyze the trends, developments, and forecast of market size up to 2025.

=> Comprehensive analysis of the companies operating in this market. The company profile includes analysis of product portfolio, revenue, SWOT analysis and the latest developments of the company.

=> Infinium Global Research- Growth Matrix presents an analysis of the product segments and geographies that market players should focus to invest, consolidate, expand and/or diversify.