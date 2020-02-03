Global Overactive Bladder Treatment Market Size, Shares, Growth, Segments, Industry Analysis & Outlook 2019-2025

Infinium Global Research has added a new report on “Overactive Bladder Treatment Market (Therapy Type – Anticholinergic, Solifenacin, Fesoterodine, Oxybutynin, Mirabegron, Darifenacin, Boto, and Neurostimulation; Disease Type – Idiopathic Bladder Overactivity, and Neurogenic Bladder Overactivity): Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Size, Share and Forecasts to 2025.” The global overactive bladder treatment market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 3.1% over the forecast period of 2019-2025.

Investments in Research and Development Generates Growth Opportunities for Overactive Bladder Treatment Market

The key factor such as high prevalence’s of Overactive Bladder (OAB), increasing incidences of chronic kidney disease (CKD) and growing in the elderly population drives the growth of the global overactive bladder treatment market. According to the National Association for Continence, about 33 million people have an overactive bladder in the USA alone, in 2016.

Moreover, the growing development of intravesical therapies and an increase in the number of favorable initiatives for clinical laboratories are responsible for the growth of the overactive bladder treatment market. However, the side-effect of drugs is expected to hamper the growth of the market. Furthermore, growing research and development activities by manufacturers to develop novel creates growth opportunities for the overactive bladder treatment market.

Idiopathic Bladder Overactivity Segment Accounted to Hold the Largest Share in the Global Overactive Bladder Treatment Market

The report on the global overactive bladder treatment market has been broadly therapy type and disease type. Based on therapy type, the market is further bifurcated into the anticholinergic, solifenacin, fesoterodine, oxybutynin, mirabegron, darifenacin, boto, and neurostimulation. The disease type segment is further sub-segmented into idiopathic bladder overactivity and neurogenic bladder overactivity. The idiopathic bladder overactivity treatment accounted for a major share of the market owing to its high prevalence of chronic kidney disease (CKD).

Dominance Accounted in the Region of North America in the Global Overactive Bladder Treatment Market

North America is expected to hold a maximum share in the global overactive bladder treatment market. The growth of this region is attributed owing to the well-established healthcare industry. Additionally, the growth of the elderly population, the growing prevalence of urinary disorders and the increasing number of drugs receiving FDA approval are driving the market growth in the North America region. The presence of favorable government policies regarding the development of health care infrastructure drives the Europe overactive bladder treatment market.

The Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to be the fastest-growing region due to the rising geriatric population, rising healthcare expenditure, and increasing awareness about the overactive bladder condition. The countries such as China, India, Japan, and Australia are likely to contribute to the growth of the Asia Pacific overactive bladder treatment market. The Middle East and Africa are expected to hold the least share in the global overactive bladder treatment market.

Overactive Bladder Treatment Market: Competitive Landscape

The global overactive bladder treatment market is moderately fragmented with the presence of pharmaceutical companies. The global overactive bladder treatment the market comprises with the players Medtronic plc, Apotex Inc, Intas Biopharmaceuticals, Johnson & Johnson, Aurobindo Pharma Limited, Sanofi S.A., Hisamitsu Pharmaceutical Co., Inc., Endo International plc., Mylan N.V., Allergan plc., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. and Pfizer Inc.

Reasons to Buy this Report:

=> Comprehensive analysis of global as well as regional markets of the overactive bladder treatment.

=> Complete coverage of all the product type and application segments to analyze the trends, developments, and forecast of market size up to 2025.

=> Comprehensive analysis of the companies operating in this market. The company profile includes analysis of product portfolio, revenue, SWOT analysis and the latest developments of the company.

=> Infinium Global Research- Growth Matrix presents an analysis of the product segments and geographies that market players should focus to invest, consolidate, expand and/or diversify.