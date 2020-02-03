Global Personal Mobility Devices Market Size, Shares, Growth, Segments, Industry Analysis & Outlook 2019-2025

Infinium Global Research has added a new report on “Personal Mobility Devices Market (Product Type – Wheelchair, Scooters, Canes, Crutches, Walkers, Stair-lifts, and Other Product Types; End User – Hospital & Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Urgent Care Center, Home Care Setting, and Other End User): Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Size, Share and Forecasts to 2025.” The global personal mobility devices market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.4% over the forecast period of 2019-2025.

Growing Demand for Technological Advancements Boosts the Growth of Personal Mobility Devices Market

Rising incidence of rheumatoid arthritis and osteoporosis is the major factor driving the growth of the personal mobility device market globally. The rise in the population rate of senior citizens is driving the growth of the market. Furthermore, a growing number of accidents causing impaired hands or legs is one of the main driving factors for the growth of the market.

Moreover, rising demand for technologically advanced, compact and portability supports such as crutches, and canes fuel the growth of the personal mobility device market. However, the high purchasing and maintenance cost of these devices may hamper the growth of the personal mobility devices market during the forecast period.

Wheelchair Segment Dominates the Growth of Global Personal Mobility Devices Market

The global personal mobility devices market is segmented based on product type and applications. In terms of product type, the global personal mobility device market is fragmented into wheelchairs, scooters, canes, crutches, walkers, stair-lifts and another product type. The wheelchair segment holds the largest market share and is likely to dominate the global medical holography market during the forecast period.

This is attributed to the increase in the global geriatric population. These wheelchairs are equipped with various other features such as bags and accessories holders. Based on end-user, the global market is divided into hospitals and clinics, ambulatory surgical centers, urgent care centers, home care settings, and other end-users. Among them, hospitals and clinics hold the largest market share of personal mobility devices.

North America Projected to Sustain Dominance in the Global Personal Mobility Devices Market

Globally, the global personal mobility devices market is divided into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World. Among all, North America holds the largest market share and is projected to dominate the global personal mobility devices market during the forecast period. This is accredited to the large geriatric population in the region requiring mobility aid devices.

The Asia Pacific is projected to be the fastest-growing market for personal mobility devices due to the growing focus on the development of healthcare infrastructure by the public as well as private hospitals. Rising the geriatric population, growth in the cases of limb dysfunctions and disorders are the other factors for the growth of the market in this region. Furthermore, a broad scope of development and fast growth offer significant opportunities to emerging as well as established players in the Asia Pacific region.

Personal Mobility Devices Market: Competitive Landscape

The global personal mobility devices market comprises with the players such as Drive DeVilbiss Healthcare, GF Health Products, Inc., Invacare Corporation, Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc., Ottobock, Stryker Corporation, and Permobil. These players have adopted strategies such as mergers and acquisitions to raise their share and presence in the global personal mobility devices market.

