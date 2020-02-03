Global Phytonutrients Market Sales Industry Research Report 2024

The latest report on Phytonutrients Market (by type (carotenoids, flavonoids, phenolic compounds, phytosterols and other), application (pharmaceutical, food and beverage, personal care and hygiene, animal nutrition and human nutrition)) provides complete and deep insights into the market dynamics and growth of phytonutrients.

The latest information on market risks, industry chain structure phytonutrients cost structure and opportunities are offered in this report. The past, present and forecast market information will lead to investment feasibility by studying the essential phytonutrient growth factors. According to the report, the global phytonutrients market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.7% over the forecast period of 2018-2024.

Ask for Sample Copy of Research Report with Table of Content @ https://www.infiniumglobalresearch.com/reports/sample-request/1866

Plants contain thousands of natural chemicals, and these chemical are called phytonutrients or phytochemicals. Phytonutrients provide significant benefits to humans, who eat plant-based foods. Phytonutrient-rich foods include colorful fruits and vegetables, legumes, nuts, tea, whole grains, and many spices. Additionally, these chemicals help to protect humans from germs, fungi, bugs, cholesterol, and other threats and keep the body working properly. Phytonutrients are chemicals produced by plants through primary or secondary metabolism activities.

More than 25,000 phytonutrients are found in plant foods. Some phytonutrients have more health benefits as carotenoids, ellagic acid, flavonoids, resveratrol, glucosinolates, and phytoestrogens. More than 600 carotenoids provide yellow, orange, and red colors in fruits and vegetables. Carotenoids act as antioxidants in the human body. Ellagic acid is generally found in a number of berries and other plant foods, such as strawberries, raspberries, and pomegranates. Ellagic acid helps to fight against cancer in several different ways.

Change in Consumption Pattern and Increasing Disposable Income of the Global Consumers are Fuelling the Growth of Phytonutrients Market

The market for phytonutrients is mainly driven by the growing demand for food supplements from the food & beverage industry. Phytonutrients are widely used in the food & beverage industry as a nutrient additive in bakery products, yogurts, spreads, margarine, sausages, milk, and spicy sauces. Changing lifestyles and food habits among consumers is boosting the demand for phytonutrients products in developing countries. Enormous health benefits of phytonutrients due to their anti-inflammatory, anti-viral, anti-bacterial, and anti-oxidant properties are also helping to grow this market. Changes in consumption patterns and increasing disposable income of the global consumers are fuelling the growth of the phytonutrients market. However, the excessive intake of phytonutrients has some adverse effects on the human body.

North America is the Leading Player in Phytonutrients Market Globally

On the basis of region, North America is the leading player in this market globally, due to the presence of a large number of phytonutrients manufacturing companies. Additional consumers in this market are more aware of the health benefits of the phytonutrients compared to other regions. Asia-pacific is expected to grow at the highest CAGR, due to the high adoption rate of phytonutrients among middle-class consumers. Additionally, growing disposable income among young consumers is boosting the growth of this market in this region.

Phytonutrients Market: Segmentation

The report on the global phytonutrients market covers segments such as type and application. On the basis of type, the global phytonutrients market is categorized into carotenoids, flavonoids, phenolic compounds, phytosterols and others. On the basis of application, the global phytonutrients market is categorized into pharmaceutical, food and beverage, personal care and hygiene, animal nutrition and human nutrition.

Phytonutrients Market: Competitive Landscape

The report provides profiles of the companies in the global phytonutrients market such as Raisio PLC, Chr. Hansen, Archer Daniels Midland Company, BASF SE, Koninklijke DSM N.V., DowDuPont Inc., Döhler GmbH, Takasago International Corporation, Kemin Industries, Inc. and Pharmachem Laboratories, LLC.

Browse Detailed TOC, Description, and Companies Mentioned in Report @ https://www.infiniumglobalresearch.com/food-beverage/global-phytonutrients-market

Reasons to Buy this Report:

=> Comprehensive analysis of global as well as regional markets of the phytonutrients.

=> Complete coverage of all the product type and application segments to analyze the trends, developments, and forecast of market size up to 2024.

=> Comprehensive analysis of the companies operating in this market. The company profile includes analysis of product portfolio, revenue, SWOT analysis and the latest developments of the company.

=> Infinium Global Research- Growth Matrix presents an analysis of the product segments and geographies that market players should focus to invest, consolidate, expand and/or diversify.