Global Poultry Vaccine Market- Trends, Price, Share and Growth Rate from 2019 to 2025

Infinium Global Research has added a new report on “Poultry Vaccine Market (Disease Type – New Castle Disease, Infectious Bronchitis, Marek’s Disease, and Other Diseases; Technology – Inactivated, Recombinant, Live Attenuated Vaccines (LAV), and Toxoid; Dosage Form – Duct, Liquid, and Freeze Dried Vaccines): Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Size, Share and Forecasts to 2025.” The global poultry vaccine market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.20% over the forecast period of 2019-2025.

Vaccine help birds to fight with invading causal organisms by producing antibodies. These vaccine improving the bird’s immune system to avoid a specific disease. Poultry vaccines are important drugs to improve the health of poultry flock and prevent them from various diseases. Vaccinating reduced so many diseases in the poultry flock. Vaccines are administered by various routes including in vivo, subcutaneous, nasal, ocular, intramuscular, and oral.

Growing Demand for Poultry Products Propels Growth for Poultry Vaccine Market

The poultry vaccine market is driven by increasing demand for food products derived from poultry, technological advancement, and poultry vaccination. Moreover, the rising poultry population, government initiatives, and increasing incidence of various poultry diseases are also expected to drive the poultry vaccine market.

However, the growing adoption of vegetarian food and increasing storage and maintenance costs of the vaccine is anticipated to restrict the growth of the poultry vaccine market. Nonetheless, by 2020, chicken is anticipated to surplus pork for the global choice of animal protein as per the Merial Health, and the poultry industry is estimated to play an important role in fulfilling further need food of the aging global populations is estimated to create a new opportunity for the global poultry vaccine market.

New Castle Disease is Expected to Grow at a Steady Pace Over the Forecast Period

The report on the global poultry vaccine market covers segments such as disease type, technology, and dosage form. The disease type segment is further segmented into the new castle disease, infectious bronchitis, Marek’s disease, and others. On the basis of technology, the poultry vaccine market is segmented into inactivated, recombinant, live attenuated vaccines (LAV), and toxoid. On the basis of dosage form, the poultry vaccine market is bifurcated into duct, liquid, freeze-dried vaccines.

Dominance Accounted by North America in the Global Poultry Vaccine Market

On the basis of region, the global poultry vaccine market is bifurcated into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. North America held the largest revenue share for the global poultry vaccine market in 2018 owing to the rising poultry inventories, and growing investment for animal health, rising demand for food products derived from the poultry, and technological advancement.

The Asia Pacific is estimated to be the fastest-growing region within the projected years owing to the poultry vaccination program by government and rising poultry production. North America is followed by Europe due to rising animal protein demand in the region.

Poultry Vaccine Market: Competitive Analysis

The key players in the poultry vaccine market are Zoetis Inc., Virbac, Anicon GmbH, Venkys, Phibro Animal Health Corporation, Elanco, Biovet, Ceva Animal Health Inc., Boehringer Ingelheim, MSD & Co., and many others.

