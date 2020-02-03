Global Preclinical Imaging Market Revenue, Opportunity, Segment and Key Trends 2019-2025

The Infinium Global Research analyzes the “Preclinical Imaging Market (Product – Modalities, and Reagents; Application – Research and Development, and Drug Discovery; End-user – Pharmaceutical Companies, Biotech Companies, and Research Institutes): Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Size, Share and Forecasts to 2025.” The global preclinical imaging market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.3% over the forecast period of 2019-2025.

In preclinical imaging, the drug is developed in dedicated small animal imaging systems and is observed, more recently, techniques in molecular imaging have been established to allow imaging modalities to be combined into multi-modal methods. Among these, the combination of computed tomography (CT) and positron emission tomography (PET) is a successful imaging strategy and has become an important tool in clinical practice. The preclinical imaging allows monitoring of disease progression from inception to progression, as well as of treatment options over a period of time.

Bruker Introduced ParaVision® 360 Preclinical Imaging Software and AVANCE® NEO Systems

In Jun 2018, Bruker Introduced ParaVision® 360 Preclinical Imaging Software and AVANCE® NEO Systems with advanced multi-receive architecture for MRI. ParaVision® 360 is the most advanced research-grade software for preclinical MRI and has now also been extended to nuclear molecular imaging. It enables simultaneous and sequential PET/MR measurements and analysis in one user-friendly environment.

Growth in Infrastructural Research Boost Growth for Preclinical Imaging Market

The growing adoption of molecular imaging technology for drug development and technological advancement in preclinical imaging is driving the growth of the market. However, the high operational cost associated with preclinical imaging is hindering the growth of the market. Moreover, growing research infrastructure provides growth opportunities for the preclinical imaging market.

MRI Contrasting Reagents Anticipated to Grow at a Steady Pace Over the Forecast Period

The preclinical imaging market is segmented into product, application, and end-user. On the basis of product, it involves modalities and reagents. The modalities are further segmented into magnetic resonance imaging (MRI), single-photon emission computed tomography (SPECT), micro-computed tomography (microCT), positron emission tomography (PET), magnetic particle imaging (MPI) and optical imaging.

The reagents are classified into bioluminescent imaging reagents, fluorescent imaging reagents, PET radioactive tracers, X-ray CT contrasting reagents, MRI contrasting reagents and ultrasound contrasting reagents. On the basis of application, it is bifurcated into research and development and drug discovery. The preclinical imaging market on the basis of end-user is segmented into pharmaceutical companies, biotech companies, and research institutes.

Dominance Accounted in the North America Region in the Global Preclinical Imaging Market

North America is expected to dominate the preclinical imaging market owing to growth in the prevalence of chronic diseases such as cancer, rapid adoption of several types of modalities by end-user, cardiovascular disease, and technological advancement. Europe is the second-largest region for the preclinical imaging market owing to the increasing number of research and development activities and growing health care awareness among people.

Preclinical Imaging Market: Competitive Analysis

The key players in the preclinical imaging market are MR Solutions, TriFoil Imaging, Bruker Corporation, PerkinElmer Inc., FUJIFILM Holdings America Corporation, Mediso Ltd., Miltenyi Biotec, Aspect Imaging, Li-Cor Biosciences, and MILabs B.V.

