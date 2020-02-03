Global RF Power Amplifiers and Transceivers Market Growth 2020-2024

RF power amplifier is a type of electronic amplifier that converts a low-power radio-frequencysignal into a higher power signal. An RF transceiver module incorporates both a transmitter and receiver. The circuit is typically designed for half-duplex operation, although full-duplex modules are available, typically at a higher cost due to the added complexity.

According to this study, over the next five years the RF Power Amplifiers and Transceivers market will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ xx million by 2024, from US$ xx million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in RF Power Amplifiers and Transceivers business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of RF Power Amplifiers and Transceivers market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Skyworks

Broadcom

Qorvo

Infineon

NXP

Microchip Technology

Murata

Qualcomm

Texas Instruments

Analog Devices

Maxim Integrated

This study considers the RF Power Amplifiers and Transceivers value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7.

RF Power Amplifiers (PAs)

RF Low Noise Amplifiers (LNAs)

RF Transceivers

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Consumer Electronics

Telecommunications

Others

Table of Contents:

1 Scope of the Report

2 Executive Summary

3 Global RF Power Amplifiers and Transceivers by Players

4 RF Power Amplifiers and Transceivers by Regions

5 Americas

6 APAC

7 Europe

8 Middle East & Africa

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

…Continued

