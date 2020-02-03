Global RNA Therapy Market : Future Demand, Market Analysis & Outlook to 2025

The Infinium Global Research analyzes the “RNA Therapy Market (Technology – Enabling Technologies, Enabled Technologies, RNA Antisense Technologies, and RNA Interference (RNAi) Technologies; Application – Kidney Diseases, Cardiovascular, Infectious Diseases, Oncology, Metabolic Disorders, and Other Applications): Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Size, Share and Forecasts to 2025.” The global RNA therapy market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 8.5% over the forecast period of 2019-2025.

The conventional drug therapy has several shortcomings, which have led to the development of novel therapies for chronic disorders. One of the novel therapy developed in the recent past is RNA therapy. RNA therapy targets a particular protein in the cell, leaving the other proteins in the cell intact. RNA based therapy is more accurate than conventional drug therapy and can be customized according to the disease type. RNA therapeutics comprise of several different kinds of technologies, including RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics, antisense therapies, nucleic acid or peptide aptamers, and microRNA therapeutics. Numerous diseases such as various types of cancers, cardiovascular diseases, and hemophilia are treated with RNA therapy.

RNA Therapy Market: Drivers, Restraints & Opportunities

Rise in the prevalence and incidence rate of genetic diseases, neurological disorders, and viral infections causing infectious diseases is a major driving factor for the RNA therapy market. Moreover, development in the field of molecular technology, nanotechnology, and biology is likely to boost the RNA therapy market. Completion of the human genome project has provided target sequences in ample amount giving an opportunity for the development of RNA based therapeutics. Growing biotechnology industries are propelling the growth of the RNA therapy market.

However, the high cost of analytical instruments and molecular biology instruments hinders the growth of the RNA therapy market. RNA therapy is used in various viral diseases including HIV, AIDS, hepatitis C, and influenza, it is also used in the treatment of neurological disorders and cancers, and they are also less toxic as compared to chemotherapy. The advantages of RNA therapy provide increasing opportunities and demand for the RNA therapy market.

RNA Therapy Market: Segmentation

The global RNA therapy market is segmented on technology and application. The technology segment is further categorized into enabling technologies, enabled technologies, RNA antisense technologies, and RNA interference (RNAi) technologies. The enabling technologies segment is further divided into microarrays, labeling, purification, and linear amplification.

Among the technologies, the enabling technologies segment held the largest share of the global RNA therapy market owing to the potential use of enabling technologies in therapeutic applications. Based on the application, the RNA therapy market is segmented into kidney diseases, cardiovascular, infectious diseases, oncology, metabolic disorders, and other applications. Among the applications, the oncology segment dominated the RNA therapy market, attributing to the largest share in the market. This is due to the rise in the prevalence of cancers and the low efficiency of available therapeutics.

RNA Therapy Market: Regional Insight

Geographically, the global RNA therapy market is divided into four major regions, including North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World. Amongst the regions, North America dominated the global RNA therapy market, holding the largest market share. This is due to the extensive research undertaken by major players to commercialize the RNA therapeutics. Europe is the second-largest region in the global RNA therapy market.

The rise in the prevalence of various infectious diseases, genetic disorders, and neurological disorders has contributed to the growth of the RNA therapy market in these regions. Asia pacific has registered the fastest growth in the market owing to technological advancements for making the therapeutics more effective and consumable, which in return, boosts the growth of the RNA therapy market.

RNA Therapy Market: Competitive Analysis

RNA therapy is a relatively new market, having several new players exploring the market for possible opportunities. The major players in the global RNA therapy market are, namely, Silence Therapeutics, Cenix BioScience GmbH, Sanofi Genzyme, Benitec Biopharma Ltd, Arbutus Biopharma Corporation, Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc., Quark Pharmaceuticals and Other Companies.

