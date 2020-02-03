Global RNAi Technology Market Revenue, Opportunity, Segment and Key Trends 2019-2025

The Infinium Global Research analyzes the “RNAi Technology Market (Therapeutics – Oncology, Hepatitis B and C, Neurological Disorders, Autoimmune Hepatitis, and Others Therapeutics): Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Size, Share and Forecasts to 2025.” The global RNAi technology market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 19.8% over the forecast period of 2019-2025.

RNA therapeutics is a novel treatment for chronic disorders such as cancers, cardiovascular diseases, infectious diseases, and metabolic disorders. It consists of various kinds of technologies such as RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics, antisense therapies, nucleic acid or peptide aptamers, and micro RNA therapeutics. Among them, RNAi technology is estimated to be an important factor in evolution due to its essential role in epigenetics.

RNAi is a mechanism that hinders the expression of the gene in the translation process and also inhibits the transcription process. RNAi technology attacks the specific protein that helps the virus to spread. There are two major classes of RNAi technologies available, including micro RNA and small interfering RNA (siRNA). The commercial availability of siRNAs that can silence virtually any gene in the known human genome has revolutionized the molecular diagnosis and biomedical research.

RNAi Technology Market: Drivers, Restraints & Opportunities

The increase in the use of RNAi technology for the treatment of viral diseases, neurodegenerative disorders, and oncology is the major driving factor for the growth of the RNAi technology market globally. Cancer, HIV, Parkinson’s disease, respiratory syncytial virus, and Hepatitis are some of the conditions that are treated by RNAi technology. According to a study conducted by WHO, in 2017, 940000 people died of HIV globally. Countries have committed to eradicating chronic diseases such as HIV; this contributes to the growth of the RNAi technology market.

Furthermore, a rise in the investment from major pharmaceutical companies in the biotechnology industry is also driving the growth of the market. However, high cost in the employment of RNAi technology in the production of therapeutics and drug discoveries is likely to hinder the growth of the RNAi market while the increase in the growing implementation of RNAi technology in therapeutics, drug discovery & development, and agriculture is providing lucrative opportunities to the RNAi technology market.

Oncology Therapeutics is the Leading Segment Accounting for the Largest Share in the Market

The global RNAi technology market is segmented based on therapeutics. The therapeutic segment is further categorized into oncology, respiratory disorders, ocular disorders, hepatitis b and c, neurological disorders, autoimmune hepatitis, and other therapeutics. Amongst the therapeutics, oncology therapeutics is the leading segment accounting for the largest share in the market. The large share for the oncology segment attributes to the increase in the incidences of cancers and the lower efficiency of available therapeutics.

North America Holds the Largest Market Share, Dominating the Global RNAi Technology Market

Regionally, the global RNAi technology market is divided into four major regions, including North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World. Amongst the geographies, North America holds the largest market share, dominating the global RNAi technology market.

The rise in the prevalence of viral diseases and cancer are propelling the growth of the RNAi technology market in this region. Furthermore, the biotechnology industries in North America are growing at a higher rate in the past few years, which in return, boosts the growth of the market in the region.

Moreover, Europe accounts for the second-largest share in the RNAi technology market. The Asia Pacific registered the fastest growth in the market owing to rising disposable income in this region. Growing technological advances in this region boost the growth of the RNAi technology market.

RNAi Technology Market: Competitive Analysis

The global RNAi technology market is a comparatively new market and many of the players are still exploring the market for opportunities. The key players in the market include Thermo Fisher Scientific, Phio Pharmaceuticals, QIAGEN, Silence Therapeutics, Merck & Co., Inc., Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Quark Pharmaceuticals, Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd., Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc., and others.

