Global Rooftop PV System Market Growth 2020-2024
A Rooftop PV System is a photovoltaic system that has its electricity-generating solar panels mounted on the rooftop of a residential or commercial building or structure.
According to this study, over the next five years the Rooftop PV System market will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ xx million by 2024, from US$ xx million in 2017. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Rooftop PV System business, shared in Chapter 3.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Rooftop PV System market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.
Jinko Solar
Trina Solar
Canadian Solar
JA Solar
Hanwha
First Solar
Yingli
SunPower
Sharp
Solarworld
Eging PV
Risen
Kyocera Solar
GCL
Longi Solar
This study considers the Rooftop PV System value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:
Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2013 to 2018, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7.
Crystalline Silicon
Thin Film
Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2013 to 2018, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.
Non-residential
Residential
Table of Contents:
1 Scope of the Report
2 Executive Summary
3 Global Rooftop PV System by Players
4 Rooftop PV System by Regions
5 Americas
6 APAC
7 Europe
8 Middle East & Africa
9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends
…Continued
