Global Shea Butter Market 2018 Analysis : Cargill, Clariant, AAK AB, Olvea Group, Archer Daniels Midland Company, Bunge, BASF, Croda International, Ghana Nuts, Agrobotanicals, Sophim, AOS Products, The Savannah Fruits, Ojoba Collective, The HallStar
Shea butter is defined as the edible fat that is extracted from the shea kernels or shea nuts of Vitellaria paradoxa, commonly known as the shea tree. Shea butter has various industrial applications, such as in food processing, cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, and others. Cosmetic shea butter is used as an alternative to vegetable oil in various cosmetic and personal care products due to the presence of rich fatty acids.
According to this study, over the next five years the Shea Butter for Cosmetics market will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ xx million by 2023, from US$ xx million in 2017. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Shea Butter for Cosmetics business, shared in Chapter 3.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Shea Butter for Cosmetics market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.
This study considers the Shea Butter for Cosmetics value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:
Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2013 to 2018, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2023 in section 11.7.
- Organic
- Conventional
Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2013 to 2018, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2023 in section 11.8.
- Lotions & Creams
- Lip Balms & Lipsticks
- Sun Care Products
- Soaps & Toiletries
- Cleansers
- Shampoos & Conditioners
- Others
This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Spain
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report:
- Cargill
- Clariant
- AAK AB
- Olvea Group
- Archer Daniels Midland Company
- Bunge Limited
- BASF
- Croda International
- Ghana Nuts Company
- Agrobotanicals
- Sophim
- AOS Products
- The Savannah Fruits
- Ojoba Collective
- The HallStar Company
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
Research objectives
- To study and analyze the global Shea Butter for Cosmetics consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2023.
- To understand the structure of Shea Butter for Cosmetics market by identifying its various subsegments.
- Focuses on the key global Shea Butter for Cosmetics manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
- To analyze the Shea Butter for Cosmetics with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
- To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
- To project the consumption of Shea Butter for Cosmetics submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
- To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
- To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.