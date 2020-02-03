Global Shea Butter Market 2018 Analysis : Cargill, Clariant, AAK AB, Olvea Group, Archer Daniels Midland Company, Bunge, BASF, Croda International, Ghana Nuts, Agrobotanicals, Sophim, AOS Products, The Savannah Fruits, Ojoba Collective, The HallStar

Shea butter is defined as the edible fat that is extracted from the shea kernels or shea nuts of Vitellaria paradoxa, commonly known as the shea tree. Shea butter has various industrial applications, such as in food processing, cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, and others. Cosmetic shea butter is used as an alternative to vegetable oil in various cosmetic and personal care products due to the presence of rich fatty acids.

According to this study, over the next five years the Shea Butter for Cosmetics market will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ xx million by 2023, from US$ xx million in 2017. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Shea Butter for Cosmetics business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Shea Butter for Cosmetics market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study considers the Shea Butter for Cosmetics value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2013 to 2018, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2023 in section 11.7.



Organic

Conventional



Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2013 to 2018, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2023 in section 11.8.



Lotions & Creams

Lip Balms & Lipsticks

Sun Care Products

Soaps & Toiletries

Cleansers

Shampoos & Conditioners

Others

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report:



Cargill

Clariant

AAK AB

Olvea Group

Archer Daniels Midland Company

Bunge Limited

BASF

Croda International

Ghana Nuts Company

Agrobotanicals

Sophim

AOS Products

The Savannah Fruits

Ojoba Collective

The HallStar Company

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives