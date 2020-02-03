Global Sirolimus Market Size, Shares, Growth, Segments, Industry Analysis & Outlook 2019-2025

The Infinium Global Research analyzes the “Sirolimus Market (Application – Lymphangioleiomyomatosis (LAM), Organ Transplant Rejection, Sirolimus Coated Balloons, and Catheter Devices; Distribution Channel – Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, and Online Pharmacies): Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Size, Share and Forecasts to 2025.”

Sirolimus or Rapamycin is therapeutically used majorly to coat the coronary stents to prevent organ transplant rejection during the treatment of lymphangioleiomyomatosis, which is a rare lung disease. Sirolimus has found its application in the treatment of various medical conditions including cancer, tuberous sclerosis complex, lupus, and lymphatic malformation.

The Sirolimus drug is primarily administered orally and comes in the form of a tablet or solution. Given the benefits, Sirolimus is not safe for the patients having high cholesterol, had lung or liver transplant.

Therapeutic Uses of Sirolimus are Providing an Opportunity to the Market Growth

Factors including an increased number of kidney transplantation procedures and a rise in the prevalence of lifestyle-related diseases are the major driving forces the growth of the sirolimus market. According to a U.S. Government report, 36,528 kidney transplants were performed worldwide in 2018. A new record that was high for the sixth successive year was observed. Additionally, the improvement in health care infrastructure worldwide is also expected to push the growth of the sirolimus market.

Furthermore, increasing demand for transplants, new target population, and larger emerging markets are some factors adding to the growth of the sirolimus market. However, the limited target of drug and pending approvals from regulatory bodies are some of the factors hampering the growth of the sirolimus market. Moreover, research carried out with growing advances in technology and other therapeutic uses of sirolimus, which in turn, are providing an opportunity to the growth Sirolimus market.

The Organ Transplant Rejection Segment Among the Applications Dominated the Sirolimus Market

The global sirolimus market is segmented by application and distribution channels. The application segment is further categorized into Lymphangioleiomyomatosis (LAM), organ transplant rejection, sirolimus coated balloons and catheter devices. The organ transplant rejection segment among the applications dominated the sirolimus market with the largest market share.

The domination of the organ transplant rejection segment owes to increase in the number of transplant surgeries executed. The distribution channel segment is further divided into hospital pharmacies, retail pharmacies, and online pharmacies.

North America Dominates the Sirolimus Market Due to High Prevalence of Lifestyle-Related Disorder

Geographically, the global sirolimus market is divided into four major regions, including North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World. Among the regions, North America dominates the sirolimus market holding the highest market share owing to a high prevalence of the lifestyle-related disorder.

Furthermore, Europe is expected to hold the second-largest share for this market, and it’s estimated to show healthy growth. This is due to substantial expenditure on research and development activities in this region.

Asia-Pacific region is expected to grow with a robust rate as increasing expenditure on the healthcare sector in countries like India, and China is growing. The growth of pharmaceutical industries and increasing disposable income will assist the growth of the market in this region.

Sirolimus Market: Competitive Analysis

The global sirolimus market is a consolidated market, with only a few significant companies commanding the overall share of the market. The key players in the worldwide sirolimus market are, namely Intas Pharmaceuticals Ltd, Cadila Healthcare Ltd, Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd., Stentys, Concept Medical, Inc., Biocon Limited, Pfizer Inc. and Other Companies.

