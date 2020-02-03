Researchmoz added Most up-to-date research on “Global Solder Flux Market Segmentation, Analysis & well-known Key Vendors like KOKI Company Ltd., Johnson Matthey, Henkel AG & Company KGaA and Heraeus Holding” to its huge collection of research reports.



This report analyzes and forecasts the market for solder flux at the global and regional level. The market has been forecast based on volume (tons) and revenue (US$ Mn) from 2016 to 2024. The study includes drivers and restraints of the global solder flux market. It also covers the impact of these drivers and restraints on demand for solder flux during the forecast period. The report also highlights opportunities in the solder flux market at the global and regional level.

The report comprises a detailed value chain analysis, which provides a comprehensive view of the global solder flux market. Porter’s Five Forces model for the solder flux market has also been included to help understand the competitive landscape in the market. The study encompasses market attractiveness analysis, wherein end-users are benchmarked based on their market size, growth rate, and general attractiveness.

Global Solder Flux Market: Scope of the Study

The study provides a decisive view of the global solder flux market by segmenting it in terms of type and application. These segments have been analyzed based on present and future trends. Regional segmentation includes the current and forecast demand for solder flux in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The report also covers demand for individual end-user segments in all the regions.

The report provides the estimated market size of solder flux for 2015 and forecast for the next nine years. The global market size of solder flux has been provided in terms of volume and revenue. Market numbers have been estimated based on key form, and application segments of solder flux market. Market size and forecast for each major form and application have been provided in terms of global and regional markets.

Global Solder Flux Market: Research Methodology

In order to compile the research report, we conducted in-depth interviews and discussions with a number of key industry participants and opinion leaders. Primary research represents the bulk of research efforts, supplemented by extensive secondary research. We reviewed key players’ product literature, annual reports, press releases, and relevant documents for competitive analysis and market understanding. Secondary research also includes a search of recent trade, technical writing, internet sources, and statistical data from government websites, trade associations, and agencies. This has proven to be the most reliable, effective, and successful approach for obtaining precise market data, capturing industry participants’ insights, and recognizing business opportunities.

Secondary research sources that are typically referred to include, but are not limited to company websites, annual reports, financial reports, broker reports, investor presentations, and SEC filings, internal and external proprietary databases, and relevant patent and regulatory databases, national government documents, statistical databases, and market reports, news articles, press releases, and webcasts specific to companies operating in the market, National government documents, statistical databases, and market reports, US EPA, The Minerals, Metals & Materials Society, IEEE Technology Navigator, IPC – Association Connecting Electronics Industries.

Primary research involves e-mail interactions, telephonic interviews, and face-to-face interviews for each market, category, segment, and sub-segment across geographies. We conduct primary interviews on an ongoing basis with industry participants and commentators in order to validate the data and analysis. Primary interviews provide firsthand information on market size, market trends, growth trends, competitive landscape, and outlook, etc. These help validate and strengthen secondary research findings. These also help develop the analysis team’s expertise and market understanding.

Companies Mentioned in the Report

The study includes profiles of major companies operating in the global solder flux market. Key players operating in the solder flux market include KOKI Company Ltd., Johnson Matthey, Henkel AG & Company KGaA, Heraeus Holding, Kester, DUKSAN Hi-Metal Co., Ltd. and others. Market players have been profiled in terms of attributes such as company overview, financial overview, business strategies, recent developments, and SWOT analysis.

The report segments the global Solder Flux market as:

By Type

Water Soluble

No-Clean

Others

By Application

Ball Grid Array (BGA)

Others

