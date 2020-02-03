Global Surgical Sutures Market Size, Shares, Growth, Segments, Industry Analysis & Outlook 2019-2025

The Infinium Global Research analyzes the “Surgical Sutures Market (Product – Suture Threads, and Automated Suturing Devices; Type – Multifilament Sutures, and Monofilament Sutures; Application – Cardiovascular Surgery, Gynecological Surgery, Orthopedic Surgeries, Ophthalmic Surgery, Cosmetic & Plastic Surgery, and Other Applications; End User – Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers (ASCS), and Clinics & Physician Offices): Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Size, Share and Forecasts to 2025.” The global surgical sutures market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.6% over the forecast period of 2019-2025.

The continuous growing demand for the surgical procedure to cure surgical problems is helping to grow the demand for surgical sutures around the world. As per the World Health Organization estimates, around 11% of the global burden of disease (GBD) can be cured by the surgical procedure.

Additionally, increasing demand to treat fatal injuries, malignancies, complications of pregnancy, congenital anomalies, cataracts, and perinatal conditions permanently is helping to grow the demand for the different types of surgical sutures. The surgical sutures are used to close the wounds or cut marks on the body. There are different types of surgical sutures used during surgical procedures namely absorbable and nor absorbable.

The Ever-increasing Beauty Consciousness Among Consumers is Boosting the Market Growth

The growing demand for the different types of surgical treatment to remove the chronic disease, painful disease, and other medical treatments, which need surgical treatment, are helping to grow the demand for the surgical sutures-based products around the world.

However, the availability of the different types of treatment methods, which are surgery-free or require less surgical procedure is restricting the growth of the surgical sutures market. The increasing beauty consciousness among the youth and middle-class consumers is expected to boost the demand for the different types of the surgical sutures market in the near future.

Multifilament Segment is Expected to Account for the Largest Share of the Surgical Sutures Market

The global surgical sutures market is segmented on the basis of the product, type, application, and end-user. On the basis of product, the sub-markets include suture threads and automated suturing devices. On the basis of type, the sub-markets include multifilament sutures and monofilament sutures. On the basis of application, the sub-markets include cardiovascular surgery, gynecological surgery, orthopedic surgeries, ophthalmic surgery, cosmetic & plastic surgery, and other applications. On the basis of end-user, the sub-markets include hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers (ASCS), and clinics & physician offices.

North America Holds the Largest Share of the Surgical Sutures Market

Geographically, the surgical sutures market is segmented into four regions namely North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific and RoW. North America is the largest player in the surgical sutures market, owing to the presence of a large number of organized health care industries in this region.

Further, the presence of a large number of patient pool, who need a surgical procedure to treat their illness, beauty problems are helping to grow this market in this region at a sustainable rate in this region. The Asia-Pacific surgical sutures market is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period, owing to the growing demand for the different types of surgical treatment in this region.

Global Surgical Sutures Market: Competitive Analysis

The global surgical sutures market comprises several players, some of few profiled companies in this report are Mellon Medical B.V., Surgical Specialties Corporation, EndoEvolution, LLC, Sutures India, Internacional Farmacéutica S.A. de C.V., Demetech, Smith & Nephew, Peters Surgical India Pvt. Ltd., Boston Scientific, and Ethicon Inc, among others.

