Global Thin-Film Encapsulation Market 2019: Worldwide Business Growth Report By Samsung SDI, LG Chem, Universal Display Corporation, Applied Materials, 3M, Veeco, Kateeva, Toray Industries, Inc. And Others

Market Analysis :

Global Thin Film Encapsulation Market accounted for USD 14.3 million in 2017 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 27.2% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025. The upcoming market report contains data for historic years 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.

Competitors: Global Thin-Film Encapsulation Market

SAMSUNG SDI CO., LTD.,LG Chem, UNIVERSAL DISPLAY, Applied Materials, Inc., 3M, Veeco Instruments Inc., Kateeva, TORAY INDUSTRIES, INC., BASF SE, Meyer Burger Technology AG, AIXTRON SE, BYSTRONIC GLASS, AMS Technologies, Angstrom Engineering Inc., Lotus Applied Technology, Picodeon, Vitriflex . Among Others

Competitive Landscape: Global Thin-Film Encapsulation Market

The global thin-film encapsulation market is consolidated due to the presence of limited number of players concentrated in few countries. These major players have adopted various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and others to strengthen their position in this market.

Major Market Drivers and Restraints:

Rising demand for thin-film barrier in flexible and organic devices

Various advantages of thin-film encapsulation

Use of inkjet printing technology is in prevailing trend of thin-film encapsulation

Advent of flexible glass

Lack of unskilled staff

Segmentation: Global Thin-Film Encapsulation Market

Based on deposition technologies, the market is segmented into

inorganic layers

organic layers.

The inorganic layers segment is sub segmented into

PECVD,

ALD

Others

The organic layers segment is sub segmented into

inkjet printing

vacuum thermal evaporation (VTE)

On the basis of application, the market is segmented into

flexible OLED display,

flexible OLED lighting,

thin-film photovoltaics

others

The flexible OLED display segmented into

smartphone,

smart wearables

television

signage/large format display

Based on geography, the thin-film encapsulation market report covers data points for 28 countries across multiple geographies such as

North America,

South America,

Europe,

Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa

