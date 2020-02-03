Global Ultrasound Devices Market to Grow at a CAGR of 4.5% to 2024 – Covering Key Players Analogic Corporation, TOSHIBA CORPORATION, Siemens Corporation, Hitachi, Ltd., Koninklijke Philips N.V.,

The Ultrasound Devices Market accounted to USD 6.0 billion in 2016 growing at a CAGR of 4.5% during the forecast period of 2017 to 2024. The upcoming market report contains data for historic years 2015, the base year of calculation is 2016 and the forecast period is 2017 to 2024.

The “Ultrasound Devices Market Report” gives a clear understanding of the current market situation which includes of antique and projected upcoming market size based on technological growth, value and volume, projecting cost-effective and leading fundamentals in the Ultrasound Devices market. Ultrasound Devices industry report is to recognize, explain and forecast the global Ultrasound Devices industry based on various aspects such as explanation, application, organization size, distribution mode, region. The Ultrasound Devices Market report purposefully analyses every sub-segment regarding the individual growth trends, contribution to the total market, and the upcoming forecasts.

Most of the leading medical device companies focus in developing high-quality imaging data by delivering real-time images that provide assessment of various tissue pathophysiology based on different spectral characteristic of the tissue

Companies Featured

Shimadzu Corporation

Analogic Corporation

TOSHIBA CORPORATION

Siemens Corporation

Hitachi, Ltd.

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

GENERAL ELECTRIC

SAMSUNG

FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation

Esaote SpA

Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co., Ltd. among others.

Insights of the report

What are the challenges being faced by the new entrants

Drivers and restrains of the market

To inspect the market based on product, market share and size of the product share.

Recent industry trends and developments

Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth

Major Market Drivers and Restraints:

Medical reimbursements

Technological advancements

Government and private funding for R&D in ultrasound imaging

Aging population

Report opportunities

Save and reduce time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the growth, size, leading players and segments in the Ultrasound Devices Market. Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on the product portfolios of the top players in the Ultrasound Devices Market . The key findings and recommendations highlight crucial progressive industry trends in the Ultrasound Devices Market , thereby allowing players to develop effective long term strategies To analyze opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high-growth segments of the Ultrasound Devices Market The report offers market share appraisals for regional and global levels

Market Segmentation:

On the basis of product type the ultrasound devices market is segmented into cart/trolley based ultrasound devices and compact ultrasound devices.

By technology the market is segmented into diagnostic, therapeutic, 2d, 3d/4d, hifu, doppler ultrasound imaging and lithotripsy ultrasound imaging.

By application the market is segmented into (radiology, obstetrics and gynecology, cardiovascular and gastroenterology.

By end user the market is segmented into hospitals, academia, ambulatory and diagnostic center.

On the basis of geography, ultrasound devices market report covers data points for 28 countries across multiple geographies such as North America & South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. Some of the major countries covered in this report are U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, China, India, South Korea, Japan, Australia, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and Brazil among others. In 2017, North America is expected to dominate the market.

