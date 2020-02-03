Global Vaginal Sling Market : Key Players, Growth, Analysis 2019 to 2025

The Infinium Global Research analyzes the “Vaginal Sling Market (Product Type – Tension-free Vaginal Tape (TVT) Slings, Transobturator Tape (TOT) Slings, and Mini-slings/Single Incision Slings; End User – Hospital, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, and Specialty Clinics): Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Size, Share and Forecasts to 2025.” The global vaginal sling market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.9% over the forecast period of 2019-2025.

Vaginal sling use to control stress urinary incontinence. Urine leakage that happens when the person laughs, cough, sneeze, lift things, or exercise. Stress urinary incontinence (SUI) affects around 15-60% of women. The vaginal sling helps restore urethral resistance by increasing urethral compression and improving mucosal coaptation of the bladder neck.

Increased Research and Development Activities for Vaginal Slings Offer Better Opportunities for the Growth of the Market

Rising prevalence of urinary incontinence is one of the major factors driving the vaginal sling market. According to WHO Urinary incontinence is a highly prevalent condition in the elderly population aged 60 years and over. Several studies have suggested that nearly 45% of women above 30 years of age suffer from stress urinary incontinence globally.

Moreover, the benefits of slings procedure over other surgical procedure is also driving the vaginal sling market. A mid-urethral sling procedure is proven to be more efficient, safe, and requires a minimal surgical procedure and the recovery time of the procedure is around 50-60min. On the other hand, lack of awareness about urinary incontinence in most of the population can hamper the growth of the market. Moreover, increased research and development activities for vaginal slings offer better opportunities for the growth of the market.

Hospitals Hold Most Significant Share of the Segment, Owing to Patients’ Preference to the Hospitals for Surgeries

Global vaginal sling market segmented by product type and end-user. Product type categorized into Tension-Free Vaginal Tape (TVT) Slings, Transobturator Tape (TOT) Slings, and Mini-Slings/Single Incision Slings. The transobturator tape (TOT) slings segment is projected to account for a large share of the market.

Ease of procedure, less risk of bladder injury, and major blood vessel injury are some factors contributing to the growth of the segment. The end-user segment further segmented into hospitals, ambulatory Surgical Centers, and specialty clinics. Hospitals hold the most significant share of the segment, owing to patients’ preference to the hospitals for surgeries.

North America Dominates the Vaginal Sling Market

Geographically, the vaginal sling market segmented Into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and RoW. North America dominates the market, followed by Europe. Rising awareness among people and the availability of advanced healthcare structure helps to dominate these regions. Asia Pacific is expected to grow at a high rate in the forecast period. Rising geriatric population, rising prevalence of urinary incontinence, and improving healthcare facilities are supporting the growth of this region.

Vaginal Sling Market: Competitive Analysis

Key players in the market are Coloplast, Boston Scientific Corporation, C. R. Bard, Inc., Promedon Group, A.M.I. GmbH, Ethicon, Inc., Caldera Medical, Medtronic plc, Betatech Medical, ABISS, and others. The new Advantage Fit System from Boston Scientific Corporation provides a 46% thinner shaft and 17% tighter curve that are intended to reduce insertion force and leave the tape closer to the pubic bone.

