Global Vascular Injury Treatment Market Revenue, Opportunity, Segment and Key Trends 2019-2025

The Infinium Global Research analyzes the “Vascular Injury Treatment Market (Injury – Spasm, Thrombosis, Contusion/Intimal Flap, Laceration/Transection, Arteriovenous (AV) Fistula, Aneurysm & Pseudoaneurysm, and Other Injuries; Treatment – Lateral Arteriorrhaphy/Venorrhaphy, Patch Angioplasty, Bypass Graft, Extra Anatomic Bypass, Thrombectomy, and Other Treatments; End User – Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, and Other End Users): Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Size, Share and Forecasts to 2025”. The global vascular injury treatment market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.2% over the forecast period of 2019-2025.

High Bone Dislocation Cases and Athletic Sports Injuries Also Helps in the Growth of the Industry

Increasing rates of vascular injuries are one of the key drivers for the growth of vascular injury treatment markets across the globe. The surging prevalence of trauma owing to the rise in road accidents, cuts, violence also drives the growth of the vascular injury treatment market. According to the National Trauma Databank, vascular injuries account for 1% to 2% of all injuries reported in trauma patients. Penetrating trauma is the leading cause of peripheral vascular injuries and accounted for over 71% of all vascular injuries in 2018.

Additionally, high bone dislocation cases and athletic sports injuries also escalating the growth of the market. Furthermore, the increase in the frequency of obesity also fuels the global vascular injury treatment market. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), in 2016, more than 1.9 billion adults were overweight; of these, approximately 650 million were obese. Moreover, 13% of adults aged 18 years and above were obese. However, delayed identification and negligence towards treatment are some of the factors that may hinder the growth of the global market during the forecast period.

Laceration/Transaction Segment Holds the Largest Share of the Global Vascular Injury Treatment Market

The global vascular injury is segmented on the basis of injury, treatment, and end-user. Based on the injury, the global market is categorized into Spasm, Thrombosis, Contusion/Intimal Flap, Laceration/Transection, Arteriovenous (AV) Fistula, Aneurysm & Pseudoaneurysm, and Other Injuries.

The laceration/transection segment holds the largest share of the global vascular injury treatment market due to the blunt trauma as well as high-velocity missiles, which cause irregular tears in the vessel or segmental loss associated with other tissue injuries as well.

In terms of treatment, vascular injury treatment is fragmented into Lateral Arteriorrhaphy/Venorrhaphy, Patch Angioplasty, Bypass Graft, Extra Anatomic Bypass, Thrombectomy, and Other Treatments. By the end-user, the vascular injury treatment market is bifurcated into Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers and Other End Users.

The Asia Pacific is Estimated to Grow at a Beneficial Rate During the Forecast Period

In terms of region, Asia Pacific is estimated to grow at a beneficial rate during the forecast period owing to the rising frequency of vascular injuries in this region. Furthermore, an increase in the number of trauma cases and surge inpatient population also helps the growth of the vascular injury treatment market in the Asia Pacific region.

Moreover, North America is expected to be the second-largest region in the vascular injury treatment market over the forecast period. The rise in vascular injuries, well-established healthcare infrastructure, and technological advancements are the major factors for the growth of the market in the North American region.

Vascular Injury Treatment Market: Competitive Landscape

The global vascular injury treatment market comprises with the players such as Cleveland Clinic, Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd., Massachusetts General Hospital, Heidelberg University Hospital, Royal Berkshire NHS Foundation Trust, Universal Health Services, Inc., Tenet Healthcare, Mayo Clinic Health System, Mediclinic International, and IHH Healthcare Berhad.

