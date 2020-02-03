Researchmoz added Most up-to-date research on “Global Waterproofing Admixture Market Outlooks with Detailed Discussion On Top Vendors – CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V., BASF SE, Sika AG and Wacker Chemi AG” to its huge collection of research reports.



Waterproofing admixture is a porous chemical ingredient employed during cement or concrete formulation to resist water penetration and water-borne contaminants. Waterproofing admixture is primarily used in residential, commercial, and infrastructure sector. Concrete being sustainable building material can reduce carbon footprint by 30-40%, but being porous in nature it is susceptible to chemical attack. Thus, waterproofing admixtures if employed during formulation provides excellent resistance to alkali attack during climate and weather changes. It also reduces maintenance cost and enhances the durability of concrete structures.

The report estimates and forecasts the waterproofing admixture market on the global, regional, and country levels. The study provides forecast between 2016 and 2024 based on volume (KiloKilo Tons) and revenue (US$ Bn) with 2015 as the base year. The report comprises an exhaustive value chain analysis for each of the product segments. It provides a comprehensive view of the market. Value chain analysis also offers detailed information about value addition at each stage. The study includes drivers and restraints for the waterproofing admixture market along with their impact on demand during the forecast period. The study also provides key market indicators affecting the growth of the market. The report analyzes opportunities in the waterproofing admixture market on the global and regional level. Drivers, restraints, and opportunities mentioned in the report are justified through quantitative and qualitative data. These have been verified through primary and secondary resources. Furthermore, the report analyzes global average price trend analysis of waterproofing admixture.

Global Waterproofing Admixture Market: Research Methodology

Secondary research sources that were typically referred to include, but were not limited to company websites, financial reports, annual reports, investor presentations, broker reports, and SEC filings. Other sources such as internal and external proprietary databases, statistical databases and market reports, news articles, national government documents, and webcasts specific to companies operating in the market have also been referred for the report.

In-depth interviews and discussions with a wide range of key opinion leaders and industry participants were conducted to compile this research report. Primary research represents the bulk of research efforts, supplemented by extensive secondary research. Key players’ product literature, annual reports, press releases, and relevant documents were reviewed for competitive analysis and market understanding. This helped in validating and strengthening secondary research findings. Primary research further helped in developing the analysis team’s expertise and market understanding.

Global Waterproofing Admixture Market: Segmentation

The study provides a comprehensive view of the Waterproofing Admixture market by dividing it into product type, application and geography. The waterproofing admixture market has been segmented into crystalline, pore-blocking, and others. Application segments have been analyzed based on historic, present, and future trends, and the market has been estimated in terms of volume (Kilo Kilo Tons) and revenue (US$ Bn) between 2016 and 2024.

Regional segmentation includes the current and forecast demand for activated alumina in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa (MEA). Additionally, the report comprises country-level analysis in terms of volume and revenue for end-user segments. Key countries such as the U.S., Germany, France, the U.K., Spain, Italy, India, China, South Africa, Mexico, and Brazil have been included in the study. Market segmentation includes demand for individual end-users in all the regions and countries.

Global Waterproofing Admixture Market: Competitive Landscape

The report includes Porter’s Five Forces Model to determine the degree of competition in the waterproofing admixture market. The report comprises a qualitative write-up on market attractiveness analysis, wherein application and countries have been analyzed based on attractiveness for each region. Growth rate, market size, raw material availability, profit margin, impact strength, technology, competition, and other factors (such as environmental and legal) have been evaluated in order to derive the general attractiveness of the market. The report comprises price trend analysis for Waterproofing Admixture between 2016 and 2024.

The report covers detailed competitive outlook that includes market share and profiles of key players operating in the global market. Key players profiled in the report include CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V.,BASF SE, Sika AG, Wacker Chemi AG, Mapei S.P.A. Company profiles include attributes such as company overview, number of employees, brand overview, key competitors, business overview, business strategies, recent/key developments, acquisitions, and financial overview (wherever applicable).

The global waterproofing admixture market has been segmented as follows:

Waterproofing Admixture Market – Product Type Analysis

Crystalline

Pore-blocking

Others

Waterproofing Admixture Market – Application Type Analysis

Residential

Commercial

Infrastructure

Waterproofing Admixture Market – Regional Analysis