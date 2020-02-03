GnRH Agonists & Antagonists Market to Experience Significant Growth during the Forecast Period 2018 to 2026

The gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) is responsible for the release of follicle stimulating hormone (FSH) and luteinizing hormone (LH) from the pituitary gland. The proper functioning of the GnRH is very crucial for the optimum functioning of the reproductive system in females. GnRH analogues (GnRH agonists & antagonists) interact with GnRH receptors in a different way in order to modify the release of hormones for a specified purpose. They can be administered through various routes such as intravenous, intramuscular, oral, subcutaneous, and nasal. GnRh agonists are the class of medications that are used in various indications such as fertility treatment, hormone sensitive cancers, endometriosis in women, delaying puberty, and transgender hormone therapy. GnRH antagonists are the medication class that antagonize the action of the GnRH and are used in the treatment of female infertility and cancers. They usually result in the blockage of natural ovulation.

Increase in government initiatives for birth control measures, increased incidences of prostate cancer among the population, rise in awareness about in-vitro fertilization methods, and increased adoption of GnRH agonists & antagonists are the major factors expected to drive the GnRH agonists & antagonists market. However, high cost of treatment and side effects associated with the treatment are likely to restrain the GnRH agonists & antagonists market. The discovery and development of GnRH antagonists for the treatment of prostate cancer, in order to ensure the effective use of hormone therapy in the treatment of cancer, is an upcoming trend in the GnRH agonists & antagonists market.

The GnRH agonists & antagonists market can be segmented based on application, distribution channel, and region. In terms of application, the market can be classified into gynecology, oncology, and others. The gynecology segment includes medications used for contraception and fertilization. The gynecology segment held a prominent share of the market in 2017 due to increased use of contraceptive medications because of campaigns organized by governments in order to spread awareness about birth control measures. The segment is expected to maintain its leadership position during the forecast period. . Based on distribution channel, the GnRH agonists & antagonists market can be divided into hospital pharmacies, retail pharmacies, and online pharmacies. The hospital pharmacies segment dominated the market in 2017 due to the free availability of birth control medications in government hospitals. The segment is expected to continue to dominate the market from 2018 to 2026.

In terms of region, the GnRH agonists & antagonists market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America dominated the global market in 2017 due to technological advances in IVF treatment, availability of approved products for oncology treatment, and increased use of birth control pills in the U.S.. The market in Asia Pacific is anticipated to expand at a rapid CAGR owing to a rise in awareness regarding advanced fertilization treatments in developed countries.

Major players operating in the global GnRH agonists & antagonists market include Ferring B.V., Bayer AG, Endo Pharmaceuticals Inc., AbbVie Inc., Contura Ltd., AstraZeneca plc, TerSera Therapeutics LLC, Shire, Informa plc, and Merck KGaA.