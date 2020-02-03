Green Tire Market Research Report 2019 by Leading Company Profiles

“Global Green Tire Market 2019 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024” includes various market segments such as market share, size, growth, trends, revenue and forecast by company profiles, products / types, applications / end-users and worldwide regional analysis with SWOT analysis and landscape and industrial competition overview of Green Tire Market.

Green tire means the tires used a whole new breed of environmentally friendly rubber. .Green tire technology focuses on the fuel efficiency bit. These eco-friendly tires also employ a special type of tightly bonded rubber in the tread blocks to retain more energy while driving – this means a lower rolling resistance and therefore less engine power sapped in rotating the tire.

The classification of Green Tire includes All-Steel Tire and Semi-Steel Tire, and the revenue proportion of Semi-Steel Tire, in 2016 is about 68.34%.

Europe is the largest consumption place, with a consumption market share nearly 45% in 2016. Following Europe, North America is the second largest consumption place with the consumption market share of 17%.

Market competition is not intense. Michelin, Bridgestone, Continental, Pirelli, etc. are the leaders of the industry, and they hold key technologies and patents, with high-end customers; have been formed in the monopoly position in the industry.

The worldwide market for Green Tire is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 10.8% over the next five years, will reach 129900 million US$ in 2024, from 70300 million US$ in 2019.

This report focuses on the Green Tire in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application .

The Green Tire Market will reach Million USD in 2019. The report begins from overview of market size and forecast by types, regions and applications, also, this report introduces market competitive analysis among the companies and company profile, besides, market price analysis and value chain features are covered in this report.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers (Sales Revenue, Price, Gross Margin, Main Products etc.):

Michelin,Bridgestone,Continental,Pirelli,Goodyear,Shanghai Huayi,Sumitomo Rubber Industries,ZC Rubber,Yokohama,Nokian Tyres,Hankook,Maxxis,Triangle Group.

Market Segment by Type, covers (Market Size & Forecast, Major Vendors of Type etc.):

All-Steel Tire, Semi-Steel Tire.

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into (Market Size & Forecast, Different Demand Market by Region, Main Consumer Profile etc.):

Passenger Vehicle, Light Commercial Vehicle, Heavy Commercial Vehicle.

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Chapter 1, to describe Green Tire product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks. Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Green Tire, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Green Tire in 2017 and 2018. Chapter 3, the Green Tire competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast. Chapter 4, the Green Tire breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019. Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019. Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019. Chapter 12, Green Tire market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024. Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Green Tire sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

