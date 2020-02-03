Healthcare Interoperability Solutions Market: Global Product Intelligence, Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast – 2025

Infinium Global Research has recently published a report on the “Healthcare Interoperability Solutions Market (Type – Software, and Services; Interoperability Level – Structural, Semantic, and Foundational; End-user – Healthcare Providers, Pharmacies, and Healthcare Payers): Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Size, Share and Forecasts to 2025”. The report shows in-depth information about the healthcare interoperability solutions market which is expected to grow at a CAGR of 12.9% over the forecast period of 2019-2025.

Enhancements in Healthcare Facilities Propel Growth for Healthcare Interoperability Solutions Market

The rising need for improving the quality of healthcare facilities drives the growth of the healthcare interoperability solutions market. The increasing government initiatives to enhance patient care contribute to the growth of the healthcare interoperability solutions market. Interoperability reduces the overall cost associated with the delayed diagnosis that stimulates the growth of the healthcare interoperability solutions market. Healthcare interoperability solutions offer on-time access to data in treatment that fuels the growth of the healthcare interoperability solutions market.

On the other side, data privacy issues in healthcare interoperability solutions hamper the growth healthcare interoperability solutions market. Moreover, technological development in healthcare such as sharing of data and integration of all medical devices creates numerous opportunities for the growth of the healthcare interoperability solutions market.

Healthcare Information Exchange Interoperability Solution Holds a Dominant Share as a Sub-Segment in the Market

The global healthcare interoperability solutions market is segmented on the basis of type, interoperability level, and end-user. Based on type, the healthcare interoperability solutions market is divided into software and services. The software segment includes electronic health records interoperability solutions, enterprise interoperability solutions, imaging system interoperability solutions, lab system interoperability solutions, healthcare information exchange interoperability solutions, and other interoperability solutions.

The healthcare information exchange interoperability solution is expected to be dominant in the software type segment of the global healthcare interoperability solutions market, due to the rising adoption of healthcare IT solutions. Based on the interoperability level, the healthcare interoperability solutions market is classified into structural, semantic, and foundational. The end-user segment consists of healthcare providers, pharmacies, and healthcare payers.

North America Projected to Hold Dominance Over the Market Over the Forecast Period

Geographically, the global healthcare interoperability solutions market is divided into North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and the Rest of the World. North America is anticipated to have a dominant share in the global healthcare interoperability solutions market. The rising healthcare expenditure and increasing demand for quality healthcare delivery drive the growth of the healthcare interoperability solutions market. Asia-Pacific is expected to grow in the global healthcare interoperability solutions market with a healthy CAGR over the forecast period.

The increasing medical tourism in the Asia-Pacific region contributes to the growth of the healthcare interoperability solutions market in the Asia-Pacific region. Europe is growing in the global healthcare interoperability solutions market.

Healthcare Interoperability Solutions Market: Competitive Landscape

The leading players in the global healthcare interoperability solutions market are Cerner Corporation, Epic Systems Corporation, Koninklijke Philips N.V., ViSolve, Inc., Jitterbit Inc., Quality Systems, Inc., Orion Health Group Limited, Infor, Inc., Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. InterSystems Corporation, and other companies. Companies operating in the healthcare interoperability solutions market are adopting strategies such as mergers, acquisitions, and new product launches that expand their market share.

