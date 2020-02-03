Hemato Oncology Market: Global Product Intelligence, Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast – 2025

Infinium Global Research has recently published a report on the “Hemato Oncology Testing Market (Products & Services – Assay Kits, and Services; Cancer – Leukemia, Non-hodgkin Lymphoma, and Other Cancers; Technology – PCR, NGS, IHC, and Other Technologies; End-user – Clinical Laboratories, Hospitals, and Other End-users): Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Size, Share and Forecasts to 2025”. Hemato oncology includes diagnosis, treatment, and prevention of blood diseases and cancer. Research and development in the hemato oncology market are promoting innovations. The report provides in-depth information about the hemato oncology testing market which is expected to grow at a CAGR of 14.5% over the forecast period.

Get Sample Report Copy for Market Insights @ https://www.infiniumglobalresearch.com/reports/sample-request/15251

Rising Number of Collaborations to Develop New Assays Promotes the Growth of the Industry

The rising cases of hematologic cancer is driving the growth of the hemato oncology testing market. The increasing awareness about personalized medicines contributes to the growth of the hemato oncology testing market. The rising number of collaborations to develop new assays promotes the growth of the hemato oncology testing market.

The growing geriatric population worldwide propels the growth of the hemato oncology testing market. On the flip side, uncertain reimbursement scenarios in various regions hamper the growth of the hemato oncology testing market. Nonetheless, research and development in hemato oncology testing create growth opportunities for the hemato oncology testing market.

PCR Sub-Segment is Expected to Dominate the Technology Segment of the Hemato Oncology Testing Market

The global hemato oncology testing market is segmented on the basis of product & services, cancer, technology, and end-user. The product & services segment includes Assay Kits and services. Based on cancer, the hemato oncology testing market is divided into leukemia, non-Hodgkin lymphoma, and other cancers. The technology segment includes PCR, NGS, IHC, and other technologies. PCR sub-segment is expected to dominate the technology segment of the hemato oncology testing market due to its easy use and availability of assay kits. Based on end-user, the hemato oncology testing market is classified into clinical laboratories, hospitals, and other end-users.

North America is Anticipated to Dominate the Global Hemato Oncology Testing Market

Geographically, the global hemato oncology testing market is divided into North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and the Rest of the World. North America is anticipated to dominate the global hemato oncology testing market. The rising adoption of advanced treatment technologies and products in North America contributes to the growth of the hemato oncology testing market in North America.

Asia-Pacific region is expected to grow in the global hemato oncology testing market with a healthy CAGR over the forecast period. The large patient population present in the Asia-Pacific region stimulates the growth of the hemato oncology testing market in the Asia-Pacific region. Europe is growing in the global hemato oncology testing market.

Hemato Oncology Testing Market: Competitive Landscape

The leading players in the global hemato oncology testing market are Abbott Laboratories, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Illumina, Inc., F. Hoffman-La Roche AG, QIAGEN NV, Arup Laboratories Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., ArcherDx, Inc., Asuragen, Inc., Invivoscribe Technologies, Inc., and other companies. Companies operating in the global hemato oncology testing market are adopting strategies such as mergers, acquisitions, and new product launches that expand their market share.

Browse Detailed TOC and Description of this Exclusive [email protected] https://www.infiniumglobalresearch.com/healthcare-medical-devices/global-hemato-oncology-testing-market

Reasons to Buy this Report:

=> Comprehensive analysis of global as well as regional markets of the hemato oncology testing.

=> Complete coverage of all the product type and application segments to analyze the trends, developments, and forecast of market size up to 2025.

=> Comprehensive analysis of the companies operating in this market. The company profile includes analysis of product portfolio, revenue, SWOT analysis and the latest developments of the company.

=> Infinium Global Research- Growth Matrix presents an analysis of the product segments and geographies that market players should focus to invest, consolidate, expand and/or diversify.