Histone Deacetylase Inhibitors Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Trends and Forecast 2019 – 2025

Infinium Global Research has added a new report on “Histone Deacetylase Inhibitors Market (Class – Class I HDACs, Class II HDACs, and Class III HDACs; Applications – Neurology, Oncology, Central Nervous System Disorders, and Other Diseases): Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Size, Share and Forecasts to 2025”. Histone deacetylase inhibitors are a new class of anti-cancer agents that play a vital role in epigenetic or non-epigenetic regulation such as apoptosis, death and cell cycle arrest in cancer cells. Infinium Global Research has recently published a report on the histone deacetylase inhibitors market. The report provides in-depth information about the histone deacetylase inhibitors market which is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.9% over the forecast period of 2019-2025.

The Increasing Demand for Improved and Effective Therapies Contributes to the Growth of the Market

The growing prevalence of cancer globally drives the growth of the histone deacetylase inhibitors market. According to the World Health Organization, in 2018, 9.6 million deaths occurred due to cancer. The increasing demand for improved and effective therapies contributes to the growth of the histone deacetylase inhibitors market. The high affinity and specificity of the HDAC enzyme stimulate the growth of the histone deacetylase inhibitors market. The rising awareness about cancer propels the growth of the histone deacetylase inhibitors market.

Furthermore, the surge in the number of clinical trials for different oncological applications boosts the growth of the histone deacetylase inhibitors market. On the flip side, uncertainty and reimbursement issues with respect to HDAC inhibitors hamper the growth of histone deacetylase inhibitors market. Moreover, rising investment in HDAC manufacturing and a surge in research and development activities in HDACs creates several opportunities for the growth of the histone deacetylase inhibitors market.

Oncology Sub-segment is Expected to Hold the Largest Share in the Applications Segment

The global histone deacetylase inhibitors market is segmented on the basis of class and applications. Based on class, the histone deacetylase inhibitors market is divided into class I HDACs, class II HDACs, and class III HDACs. The application segment includes neurology, oncology, central nervous system disorders, and other applications. Oncology sub-segment is expected to hold the largest share in the applications segment of the global histone deacetylase inhibitors market due to the rising prevalence of cancer and the growing demand for advanced treatment therapies for cancer patients.

Asia-Pacific Region Is Expected to Hold a Premium Share

Geographically, the global histone deacetylase inhibitors market is divided into North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and the Rest of the World. Asia-Pacific region is expected to hold a premium share in the global histone deacetylase inhibitors market. The rising healthcare infrastructure and the surge in the number of cancer patients in the Asia-Pacific region contribute to the growth of the histone deacetylase inhibitors market in Asia-Pacific. North America is anticipated to grow in the global histone deacetylase inhibitors market with a healthy CAGR over the forecast period. The increasing research and development activities and growing technological advancement stimulate the growth of the histone deacetylase inhibitors market. Europe is growing in the global histone deacetylase inhibitors market.

Histone Deacetylase Inhibitors Market: Competitive Landscape

The key players in the global histone deacetylase inhibitors market are Novartis International AG, Celegene Corporation, AstraZeneca plc, Acetylon Pharmaceuticals, Inc., FORUM Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Celleron Therapeutics Ltd., Merck & Co., Inc., Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Shenzhen Chipscreen Biosciences Co. Ltd., Oncolys BioPharma Inc., and other companies. The leading companies operating in the global histone deacetylase inhibitors market are adopting strategies such as mergers, acquisitions, and new product launches that maximize their market share.

