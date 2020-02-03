HIV or AIDS Diagnostics Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Trends and Forecast 2019 – 2025

Infinium Global Research has added a new report on “HIV or AIDS Diagnostics Market (Product Type – Kits and Reagents, Instruments, and Other Product Types; Test Type – Rapid Tests (POC), ELISA, Nucleic Acid Tests, and Other Test Types; End-user – Hospitals, Private Diagnostics Laboratories, Academic and Research Institutes, and Other End-users): Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Size, Share and Forecasts to 2025”. HIV or AIDS is commonly diagnosed by blood or saliva tests. The tests will detect the presence of the human immunodeficiency virus which causes acquired immunodeficiency syndrome in saliva, urine, or serum. Infinium Global Research has recently published a report on HIV or AIDS Diagnostics Market. The report provides in-depth information about HIV or AIDS Diagnostics Market which is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.1% over the forecast period of 2019-2025.

Increasing Government Initiatives to Improve HIV Diagnostics Stimulates the Growth of the Industry

The rising prevalence of HIV/AIDS globally drives the growth of the HIV or AIDS diagnostics market. According to UNAIDS, in 2018, there were around 37.9 million people worldwide affected with HIV/AIDS. The growing number of blood transfusions and blood donations causing infections contributes to the growth of the HIV or AIDS diagnostics market. The increasing government initiatives to improve HIV diagnostics stimulates the growth of the HIV or AIDS diagnostics market. The rising awareness about HIV in developing economies boosts the growth of the HIV or AIDS diagnostics market.

Furthermore, increasing research and development for treatment, early diagnosis, and prevention promotes the growth of the HIV or AIDS diagnostics market. On the other side, the high costs of nucleic acid testing hamper the growth of the HIV or AIDS diagnostics market. Moreover, technological advancement in HIV or AIDS diagnostics creates several opportunities for the growth of the HIV or AIDS diagnostics market.

Instruments Sub-Segment Is Expected to Dominate the Product Type Segment of the HIV or AIDS Diagnostics Market

The global HIV or AIDS diagnostics market is segmented on the basis of product type, test type, and end-user. Based on product type, the HIV or AIDS diagnostics market is divided into kits and reagents, instruments, and other product types. Instruments sub-segment is expected to dominate the product type segment of the HIV or AIDS diagnostics market owing to a surge in demand for HIV or AIDS diagnostics instruments in pharmaceutical and clinical diagnostics. The test type segment includes rapid tests (POC), ELISA, nucleic acid tests, and other test types. Based on end-user, the HIV or AIDS diagnostics market is segmented into hospitals, private diagnostics laboratories, academic and research institutes, and other end-users.

North America is Anticipated to Have the Largest Share in the Industry

Geographically, the global HIV or AIDS diagnostics market is divided into North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and the Rest of the World. North America is anticipated to have a premium share in the global HIV or AIDS diagnostics market. The rising prevalence of HIV/AIDS in North America contributes to the growth of the HIV or AIDS diagnostics market in North America. Europe is expected to grow in the global HIV or AIDS diagnostics market with a significant CAGR over the forecast period. The growing research and development activities and rising awareness about the prevention of HIV in Europe stimulate the growth of the HIV or AIDS diagnostics market in Europe. Asia-Pacific region is growing in the global HIV or AIDS diagnostics market due to the increasing number of acute infections.

HIV or AIDS Diagnostics Market: Competitive Landscape

The leading companies in the global HIV or AIDS diagnostics market are F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Abbott Laboratories, Hologic, Inc., Siemens Healthineers AG, OraSure Technologies, Inc., Chembio Diagnostic Systems Inc., Danaher Corporation, Becton Dickinson and Company, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Alere Inc., and other companies. The key players in the global HIV or AIDS diagnostics market are focusing on mergers, acquisitions, and collaborations that maximize their market share.

