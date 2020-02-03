Intraoperative Imaging Market: Global Product Intelligence, Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast – 2025

The Infinium Global Research analyzes the “Intraoperative Imaging Market (Product Type – Mobile C-arms, Intraoperative Computed Tomography, Intraoperative MRI, and Intraoperative Ultrasound; Application – Neurosurgery, Orthopedic & Trauma Surgery, Spine Surgery, Cardiovascular Surgery, and Other Applications; End-user – Hospitals, and Ambulatory Surgery Centers (ASCs) & Clinics): Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Size, Share and Forecasts to 2025.”

Technological Advancement and Advancement of Portable Intraoperative Imaging Devices Provide Beneficial Growth Opportunities for the Market

Growing demand for superior imaging in orthopedic and neurological procedures is the major driver for the growth of the intraoperative imaging market across the globe. As per the National Brain Tumor Society, it is estimated that, in 2018, an estimated 700,000 people in the United States were living with a primary brain tumor, and over 86,000 more will be diagnosed in 2019. Growing preference for minimally invasive surgeries with image-guided intervention procedures drives the growth of the intraoperative imaging market.

Additionally, rising geriatric population and massive capital investments by the government are some factors propelling the growth of the market. However, the increase in excise taxes on medical devices and the high cost of intraoperative imaging may hamper the growth of the market. Moreover, technological advancement and advancement of portable intraoperative imaging devices provide beneficial growth opportunities for the global intraoperative imaging market in the coming years.

Neurosurgery Segment Holds the Maximum Market Share

The report on the intraoperative imaging market covers segments based on product type, applications, and end-user. By product type, the market is categorized into mobile c-arms, intraoperative computed tomography, intraoperative MRI, and intraoperative ultrasound.

On the basis of applications, the global intraoperative imaging market is further segmented into neurosurgery, orthopedic & trauma surgery, spine surgery, cardiovascular surgery, and other applications. The neurosurgery segment holds the maximum market share due to the rising prevalence of neurological disorders such as brain tumors, Parkinson’s disease, epilepsy, and stroke. Based on end-users, the market is divided into Hospital and ambulatory surgery centers (ASCs) and clinics.

The Asia Pacific is Expected to Show the Fastest-growing Region in this Market

The global intraoperative imaging market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the world. North America is leading in this market, followed by Europe and Asia-Pacific during the forecast period. The factors such as a surge in research and development activities and a high penetration rate of intraoperative imaging in this region propel the growth of the market.

Moreover, the presence of many large medical device manufacturers in the North America region has a positive impact on market growth. However, Asia Pacific is expected to show the fastest-growing region in this market due to growth in the aged population, increase in disposable income in the developing countries, rising prevalence’s chronic diseases coupled with the requirement of superior imaging needs.

Intraoperative Imaging Market: Competitive Analysis

The leading players in the global intraoperative imaging market are Samsung Neurological Corporation, Shimadzu Corporation, Toshiba Corporation, Ziehm Imaging GmbH, Medtronic plc, Siemens AG, Koninklijke Philips N.V., General Electric Company, and other companies. Leading companies are involved in mergers & acquisitions, strategic collaborations, new product launches, and regional expansions to gain the highest revenue share in the industry.

