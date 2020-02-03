Latest Study Report on Global Heavy Metal Testing Market by 2025 with Top Players Like SGS SA, Intertek Group plc, Eurofins Scientific, TUV SUD, LGC Limited among others.

The unexpected is occurring inside the Global Heavy Metal Testing Market in phrases of CAGR stages at the forecast by 2025 and that is changing all of the perspective for the Chemical and Materials industry, while affecting the sales, import, export, and sales. In order to give the facts and data pictorial form, diagrams, graphs, pie charts, and different representations have been used.

Heavy metals are defined as the element which has five times the specific gravity of the water.

Global heavy metal testing market is expected to reach a healthy CAGR of 6.2% in the forecast period of 2018 to 2025.

Majorly found heavy metals are like cadmium, chromium, lead, mercury, nickel, zinc and many more.

Competitive Analysis: Global Heavy Metal Testing Market

Some of the major players operating in the market are SGS SA, Intertek Group plc, Eurofins Scientific, TUV SUD, ALS Limited, MÉRIEUX NUTRISCIENCES, LGC Limited among others.

Segmentation: Global Heavy Metal Testing Market

By Type (Arsenic, Cadmium, Chromium, Cobalt, Lead, Mercury, Others), By Technology (ICP-MS & OES, Atomic Absorption Spectroscopy, Others), By End User (Food & Beverages, Water, Pharmaceuticals & Cosmetics), By Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Europe, South America, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2025

Applied Technical Services, Inc.

The company was founded in 1967, headquarter in Georgia, U.S.A. Applied Technical Services, Inc. is engaged in providing metrology, material identification, failure analysis and outages and market focused segment is product testing. The company provides services for consumer product testing (heavy metal testing, heavy metals), prop 65 compliance (heavy metals analysis), destuctive testing, metal, drh roofing, metallurgy lab, electrical testing, additive manufacturing, aerospace testing, engineering, automotive testing, metals analysis, environmental testing, mil std, bridge inspections and others. The company offer services to various industries such as Aviation/Aerospace, Automotive, Construction, Military, Nuclear, Oil and Gas, Telecommunications, Commercial properties, Consumer Products, Energy,a Insurance/Legal, Industrial, Manufacturing, Pharmaceuticals, Pulps & Paper, Power Generation.

In June 2017, Applied Technical Services, Inc. ATS Materials Test Laboratory (MTL) achieved National Aerospace and Defense Contractors Accreditation Program (Nadcap). MTL consist of chemical, environmental, mechanical, metallurgical analysis and test specimen machining which are different as per the industries and are according to the customer’s requirements..

EMSL ANALYTICAL, Inc.

Founded in 1981 and headquartered in New Jersey, U.S.A.. EMSL ANALYTICAL, INC. is engaged in providing quality analytical services. Additionally, also provide materials testing, characterization, and forensic laboratory services for a wide range of commercial, industrial, regulatory, and law enforcement clients. The company market focused segments are lead and metal lab services. The company provides services for Flame AA (Paint Chips), Graphite Furnace (Soil, Wipes), ICP (Drinking Water, Waste Water) and others.

In May 2018, EMSL Analytical, Inc. has received the CDC’s Certificate of Proficiency to all its 20 laboratories from the agency’s ELITE program for legionella testing. EMSL Provides testing for Cryptosporidium and other waterborne pathogens.

OMIC USA Inc.

Founded in 1992 and headquartered in Oregon, U.S.A. OMIC USA Inc. is engaged in providing solutions for lab testing and inspection services to various sectors and the market focused segment is minerals and metals. The company provides services for Allergens, Chemical Residue, DNA/GMO Analysis, Food Safety, Import/Export, Microbiology, heavy metal testing and others.

