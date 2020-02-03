Luxembourg Telecoms, Mobile and Broadband Market Growth Analysis, Challenges and Industry Key Players – `POST Luxembourg, Cegecom, Tango, Telecom Luxembourg | 2019-2023
Scope of the Report: Luxembourg – Telecoms Luxembourg makes gains in migration to fibre broadbandOverall revenue from electronic communications services in Luxembourg has increased steadily during the last few years though there remains pressure from regulatory measures on areas such as interconnection tariffs and roaming charges, as also by lower consumer use of fixed-line voice services and by the prevalence of VoIP/VoBB over traditional PSTN lines. In combination with fixed-mobile substitution, strong growth in VoIP/VoBB services has meant that Luxembourg has one of the lowest fixed-line densities in Europe. In recent years the incumbent telco POST Telecom (formerly P&T Luxembourg) has concentrated on cloud and managed services, as well as on offering bundled packages. The company offers a 100Mb/s service nationally, while the footprint of its 1Gb/s service is making gains in line with the government's program to provide a 1Gb/s service to all citizens by 2020, and to make Luxembourg the first fully fibred country in Europe. In early 2018 the company launched services based on G.fast technology, primarily aimed at apartment buildings. Investment in infrastructure has been stimulated by these ambitions, though during the last two years investment in both fixed-line and mobile networks has been curtailed. High mobile penetration has slowed subscriber growth in the mobile market since 2005, though a recent law requiring that SIM cards be registered has not an adverse effect on the number of mobile subscribers despite network operators deactivating unregistered cards. Key developments: POST Telecom intending 5G launch by 2020, launches G.fast services; POST Group reports 5.6% revenue growth in 2017, reflecting the strength of its broadband and TV offerings; Telenet acquires the cableco Coditel from Altice for €400 million; Report update includes the regulator's market data to June 2018, State Statistics Office market data updates, telcos' financial and operating data to Q3 2018, recent market developments. Companies mentioned in this report: POST Luxembourg, Cegecom, Tango, Telecom Luxembourg Major Key Points in Table of Content: 1. Key statistics 2. Country overview 3. Telecommunications market 3.1 Market analysis 4. Regulatory environment 4.1 Historical overview 4.1.1 Legislation 4.2 Regulatory authorities 4.3 Interconnect 4.4 Access 4.5 Number Portability (NP) 4.6 Carrier PreSelection 5. Fixed network operators 5.1 Introduction 5.2 POST Telecom 5.2.1 Data centres 5.2.2 Cloud 5.3 Cegecom 5.4 Tango 5.5 Telecom Luxembourg 6. Telecommunications infrastructure 6.1 Overview of the national telecom network 6.2 International infrastructure 7. Fixed-line broadband market 7.1 Market analysis 7.2 Government support 7.3 Broadband statistics 7.4 Forecasts – broadband subscribers – 2019; 2021; 2023 7.5 Fixed-line broadband technologies 7.5.1 Hybrid Fibre Coax (HFC) networks 7.5.2 Digital Subscriber Line (DSL) networks 7.5.3 Fibre-to-the-Premises (FttP) networks 7.6 Other fixed broadband services 7.6.1 Wireless Local Loop (WLL) 7.6.2 WLAN/Wi-Fi/WiMAX 7.6.3 Internet via satellite 8. Digital media 8.1 Videostreaming 9. Mobile market 9.1 Market analysis 9.2 Mobile statistics 9.3 Mobile infrastructure 9.3.1 5G 9.3.2 4G (LTE) 9.3.3 3G 9.3.4 Other infrastructure developments 9.4 Mobile data 9.4.1 Short Message Service (SMS) 9.4.2 Multimedia Messaging Service 9.5 Mobile broadband 9.6 Regulatory issues 9.6.1 Spectrum regulations and spectrum auctions 9.6.2 Mobile Termination Rates (MTRs) 9.6.3 Mobile Number Portability (MNP) 9.6.4 Roaming 9.6.5 Bundling 9.6.6 SIM card registration 9.7 Major mobile operators 9.7.1 POST Telecom 9.7.2 Tango 9.7.3 Orange 9.8 MVNOs 9.9 Mobile content and applications 9.9.1 m-payments