Medical Robots Market: Global Product Intelligence, Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast – 2025

Infinium Global Research has added a new report on “Medical Robots Market (Product – Medical Robot Systems, and Instruments & Accessories; Application – Laparoscopy, Orthopedics, Neurology, Special Education, and Other Applications): Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Size, Share and Forecasts to 2025” Medical robots are used in the medical sciences for diagnosis and intervention in different illnesses. The benefits of robotic surgeries such as shorter hospitalization reduced discomfort, and pain encourages medical robots market growth. As medical robots provide advanced healthcare treatment and growing innovation in the medical robot industry, Infinium Global Research has recently published a report on the medical robotics market. The report provides in-depth information about the medical robotics market which is expected to grow at a CAGR of 20.9% over the forecast period of 2019-2025.

Medical Robots Market: Drivers, Restraints, and Opportunities

The growing preference for minimally invasive surgeries drives the growth of the medical robotics market. The benefits provided by robot-assisted training in rehabilitation therapy contribute to the growth of the medical robotics market. The rising prevalence of neurological and orthopedic conditions and increasing geriatric population globally propel the growth of the medical robotics market.

The surge in demand for robot-assisted procedures and increasing demand for telemedicine boost the growth of the medical robotics market. On the other hand, lack of skilled labor and safety concerns about robotic surgery devices hamper the growth of the medical robotics market. Moreover, technological advancement promotes innovations that create novel opportunities for the growth of the medical robotics market.

Medical Robots Market: Segmentation

The global medical robotics market is segmented on the basis of product and application. The product segment is divided into medical robot systems and instruments & accessories. Based on the application, the medical robotics market is classified into laparoscopy, orthopedics, neurology, special education, and other applications.

Medical Robots Market: Regional Insights

Geographically, the global medical robotics market is divided into North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and the Rest of the World. North America is expected to hold a premium share in the global medical robotics market. The rising adoption of innovative technologies in North America contributes to the growth of the medical robotics market in North America. Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to grow in the global medical robotics market with a healthy CAGR over the forecast period. The growing healthcare infrastructure in the Asia-Pacific region stimulates the growth of the medical robotics market in Asia-Pacific. Europe is growing in the global medical robotics market.

Medical Robots Market: Competitive Landscape

The leading players in the global medical robotics market are Hocoma AG, Intuitive Surgical Inc., Stryker Corporation, Vecuna Robotics Inc., Hansen Medical Inc., Accuray Incorporated, Omnicell Inc., Auris Health Inc., Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc., Kirby Lester, LLC, and other companies. Companies operating in the global medical robotics market are focusing on advanced research and development facilities and new product developments to encourage demand for cost-effective healthcare in the medical robot industry.

