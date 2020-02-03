Micro-irrigation Market 2018-2023 Know Leading Countries and Top Manufacturers

Micro-irrigation Market report (Request Sample Copy) focuses on analysing the key inferences, current market scenario, and mainly on the global and regional market. Micro-irrigation Market is providing information on major players like manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, traders, customers, drivers, investors and etc.,

The data type of Micro-irrigation market includes capacity, production, market share, price, revenue, cost, gross, gross margin, growth rate, consumption, import, export and etc. Moreover, Micro-irrigation market established the Industry chain, manufacturing process, cost structure, marketing channel are also analyzed in this report.

Micro-irrigation market is expected to register a CAGR of about 9.5% over the forecast period, 2018-2023.

Geographically, Micro-irrigation market is including major types, major applications from major regions such as

US,Canada, Mexico, Germany, UK, France, Italy, China, India, Japan, Australia, Agentina, Brazil, Egypt, South Africa.

Competitor Analysis of Micro-irrigation Market:

Micro-irrigation market includes following leading manufacturers on the basis of sales, revenue, price, and gross margin.

Deere & Company,Jain Irrigation Systems Limited,Lindsay Corporation,EPC Industries,Nelson Irrigation Corporation,Netafim Ltd.,Rain Bird Corporation,The Toro Company,Rivulius,Harvel,Chinadrip Irrigation Equipment Co., Ltd.,Elgo Irrigation Ltd.,Antelco Pty Ltd,Kothari Group India,.

The price margins for the products along with the various success and risk factors for manufacturers have also been covered in the Micro-irrigation market report. Moreover, in order to determine Micro-irrigation market attractiveness, the report analyses the Micro-irrigation industry along the parameters of Porters five forces model.

Key Developments in the Micro-irrigation Market:

Major developments in 2017 covered in the report

Drivers

– Subsidies from Government and Support from Financial Institution

– Global Water Scarcity

– Technological Innovation

– Rapid Growth in Greenhouse Vegetable Production

Restraint

– Lack of Consumer Awareness

– Lack of Trained Personnel for Proper and Continous Monitoring of the Project

– Higher InitiaI Investment Requirement

– Continous Maintenanace Requirement