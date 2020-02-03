Micro-irrigation Market 2018-2023 Know Leading Countries and Top Manufacturers
Micro-irrigation market is expected to register a CAGR of about 9.5% over the forecast period, 2018-2023.
Geographically, Micro-irrigation market is including major types, major applications from major regions such as
US,Canada, Mexico, Germany, UK, France, Italy, China, India, Japan, Australia, Agentina, Brazil, Egypt, South Africa.
Deere & Company,Jain Irrigation Systems Limited,Lindsay Corporation,EPC Industries,Nelson Irrigation Corporation,Netafim Ltd.,Rain Bird Corporation,The Toro Company,Rivulius,Harvel,Chinadrip Irrigation Equipment Co., Ltd.,Elgo Irrigation Ltd.,Antelco Pty Ltd,Kothari Group India,.
Micro-irrigation Market Dynamics
– Subsidies from Government and Support from Financial Institution
– Global Water Scarcity
– Technological Innovation
– Rapid Growth in Greenhouse Vegetable Production
– Lack of Consumer Awareness
– Lack of Trained Personnel for Proper and Continous Monitoring of the Project
– Higher InitiaI Investment Requirement
– Continous Maintenanace Requirement
– Bargaining Power of Supplier
– Bargaining Power of Buyers
– Threat of New Entrants
– Threat of Substitute Products and Services
– Degree of Competition
– Analysis of the Micro-irrigation market including revenues, future growth, market outlook
– Historical data and forecast to 2023
– Regional analysis including growth estimates
– Analyzes the end user markets including growth, share, and size.
– Profiles on Micro-irrigation market including products, sales/revenues, and market position
– Market structure, market drivers and restraints.
