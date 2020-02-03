Mobile Advertising Market to 2022: Facebook Inc, Google Inc, Twitter Inc, Chartboost Inc., Millennial Media Inc, Pandora Media Inc

Mobile advertising is a strategy for advertising that shows up on cell phones, for example, smartphones, PDAs or tablets that have wireless connections. Advertising can happen as content ads through SMS, or banner ads that seem embedded in a mobile website, in downloaded applications or in mobile games. Mobile technology utilized by market players, for example, Facebook and Google tailor mobile ads in light of geographic area, location services to customize ads on the basis of client inclination, people’s web browsing history along with information gathered by shopping propensities. Some mobile advertisements may seem just when a mobile client is in close to a service provider or specific store.

Mobile advertising is a speedily growing segment rendering agencies, brands along with marketers the chance to connect with customers beyond conventional and digital media directly on their mobile phones.

The global mobile advertising market is projected to account for a noteworthy double digit CAGR of 18.8% during the projection period of 2017-2022. The overall market is also projected to account for a value more US$ 120 Billion through 2022 end.

Market Segmentation

On the basis of region, the global market is studied across Latin America, North America, Japan, Europe, MEA and APEJ. Both APEJ and North America are predicted to increase in excess of US$ 1.5 Billion through 2022 end. However, North America, alone will be estimated to account for a value over US$ 20 Billion through 2022.

Based on the format type, the global market is divided into display, search and messaging. The display division will account for over half of the revenue shares in the overall market during 2017 but is predicted to lose its market share by the end of the predicted period. The display and search division together will be reflecting a robust CAGR, although the search division will be exhibiting a CAGR of 20.0% during the predicted period. The messaging division will be accounting for a single-digit market share in terms of revenue and has a total dollar opportunity of more than US$ 2.3 billion during 2017-2022.

The global market on the basis of category is segmented into hobbies & interests, arts & entertainment, science, society, technology & computing, style & fashion and other categories. The arts & entertainment segment is predicted to gain popularity in the overall market share in terms of revenue.

Key Market Players

Some of the major companies functional in the worldwide market for mobile advertising include

Facebook Inc

Google Inc

Twitter Inc

Chartboost Inc.

Millennial Media Inc

Pandora Media Inc

Smaato Inc

InMobi Technologies Private Limited

Amobee Inc

Tune Inc.

