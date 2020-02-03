Modular Data Center Market by Applications, Geographic Regions, Industry Chain Structure and Opportunities

Global Modular Data Center Market report helps to the perceive market place and internal & external factors that might impact the business. Modular Data Center Market report examines the prevailing trend and future potential of the market at world, regional (Americas, Asia-Pacific, and, Europe, geographical area and Africa (EMEA) and key countries (the U.S., Canada, Mexico, China, India, Japan, the UK, Germany, France, Italy, South Africa) level.

The Global Modular Data Center Market is forecasted to register a significant CAGR of 24.36 % over the forecast period.

Competitive Insights

Major players operating in the global Modular Data Center market include – HP Inc., IBM Corporation, Dell Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Huawei Technologies, Emerson Network Power, Schneider Electric SE, IO Datacenters, Rittal GmbH & co. Kg, Elliptical Mobile Solutions, The Smart Cube, Flexenclosure AB, Colt Group SA

The companies are also trying to control the market by investing in research and development. New product launches and focuses on continuous technology innovations are some strategies adopted by the major players. Acquisitions and effective mergers is one of the best domination strategies currently being used.

Key Developments in the Modular Data Center Market:

December 2017 – Leading data center facilities provider Equinix has acquired Metronade owing to which plans for rapid expansion in Australia have been implemented. Data center modules in Australia have been undertaken by Equinix who are expected to use a BladeRoom approach for modular data centers

