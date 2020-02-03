Motorcycle Traction Control System Market Development and Trends Forecasts Report 2018-2023

image1

Description: Traction control system, which was once preserved for Moto GP is now being equipped in low powered motorcycles as well as scooters. Traction control system prevents slip of tire when power supplied to tires overcomes the friction provided by road. Traction control system uses the ABS sensors to determine the relative speed of front and rear wheel, it actuates when system observes slip in rear tire and decreases the rear wheel speed by retarding ignition timing, electronically adjusting throttle or by shutting off the ignition in engine cylinder (in multi cylinder engine).The method of decreasing power supply is chosen by their manufacturers depending on the motorcycles. Chosen method affects the system price radically. This system requires various sensors and actuators. These components elevate the systemÃ¢â¬â¢s cost to a higher level. Most of the motorcycle OEMs manufacture their own systems whereas others outsource it. Traction control systems are still limited to performance bikes, use of these systems are increasing and gradually moving towards lower capacity motorcycles.In 2018, the global Motorcycle Traction Control System market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.This report focuses on the global Motorcycle Traction Control System status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Motorcycle Traction Control System development in United States, Europe and China.

Motorcycle Traction Control System market competition by top manufacturers/players, with Motorcycle Traction Control System sales volume, Price (USD/Unit), revenue (Million USD) and market share for each manufacturer/player; the top players including: Continental, Bosch, BMW Motorrad, Ducati, Kawasaki, Aprilia, MV Agusta, Yamaha, Bazzaz, Nemesis, Gripone

On the basis of Product Type, Motorcycle Traction Control System market report displays the production, revenue, price, market share, and growth rate of each type covers:

High capacity motorcycles

Low capacity motorcycles On the basis on the end users/applications, Motorcycle Traction Control System market report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, sales volume, market share, and growth rate for each application, this can be divided into

Aftermarket