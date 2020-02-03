Multiple Sclerosis Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Trends and Forecast 2019 – 2025

Infinium Global Research has recently published a report on “Multiple Sclerosis Market (Treatment Modality – injectable Agents, and Oral Agents; Application – Hospital, and Research): Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Size, Share and Forecasts to 2025”. The report shows in-depth information about multiple sclerosis market which is expected to grow at a healthy CAGR over the forecast period of 2019-2025.

Growing Number of People Suffering From Multiple Sclerosis Drive Growth for the Market

The rising number of cases of multiple sclerosis market drives the growth of the multiple sclerosis market. Recent findings from the National Multiple Sclerosis Society estimates that 2.3 million people worldwide are suffering from multiple sclerosis. The growing research and development activities in pharmaceutical companies contribute to the growth of the multiple sclerosis market.

The technological advancements in the field of multiple sclerosis management propel the growth of multiple sclerosis market. The rising government initiatives for reimbursement stimulate the growth of multiple sclerosis market. On the flip side, the high cost of drugs and side effects of therapeutics carried in the treatment of multiple sclerosis hamper the growth of multiple sclerosis market. Moreover, new product launches and various therapies with minimal side effects create numerous opportunities for the growth of multiple sclerosis market.

Intoinjectable Agents Segment Anticipated to Grow at a Substantial Rate

The global multiple sclerosis market is segmented on the basis of treatment modality and application. Based on treatment modality, the multiple sclerosis market is divided into Intoinjectable agents and oral agents. The application segment includes hospitals and research.

Dominance Held by North America Region in the Global Multiple Sclerosis Market

Geographically, the global multiple sclerosis market is classified into North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and the Rest of the World. North America is expected to hold the dominant region in the global multiple sclerosis market. The rising number of patients suffering from multiple sclerosis in the U.S. drives the growth of the multiple sclerosis market in North America. As per finding from the National Multiple Sclerosis Society, around 1 million people in the U.S. are suffering from multiple sclerosis.

The Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to grow in the global multiple sclerosis market with a healthy CAGR over the forecast period. The rising demand for affordable and effective treatment on multiple sclerosis in the Asia-pacific region stimulates new product launches in the region contributing to the growth of the Asia-Pacific multiple sclerosis market. Europe is also growing in the global multiple sclerosis market.

Multiple Sclerosis Market: Competitive Landscape

The leading players in the global multiple sclerosis market are Pfizer Inc., Teva Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd., Merck & Co. Inc., AbbVie Inc., Bayer HealthCare Pharmaceuticals LLC, Novartis International AG, Sanofi Aventis, Biogen Idec, F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Synthetic Biologics, Inc., and other companies. Companies are adopting strategies such as new product launches, mergers, and acquisitions that contribute to the enhanced market share in the global multiple sclerosis market.

