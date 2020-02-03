Need for Advanced Surveillance Technology to Propel Growth of the Long Range Surveillance Radar Market

Long range surveillance radars are primarily used to monitor activities surrounding, in the critical infrastructure, and installations across the borders, airports, camps, power plants, and harbors. The radars have capabilities to detect movements at ground level and air level of targets placed on long distance. Security & surveillance radar systems are used for tracking of small, non-linearly, detection of non-cooperative movements coupled with moving targets for national security. These radars are capable of observing for ranges from hundreds and thousands of meters to over 10 kilometers. Additionally, the ground surveillance radar detects the movements in a defined area, track targets and raises an alarm if the target enters into the alarm areas.

Need for advanced surveillance technology to propel growth

The major factor driving growth of the long range surveillance radar market is adoption of various advanced technologies. Long range surveillance radar systems are widely mounted due to its various application especially in the areas across military applications and airports. The demand for long range surveillance radar systems is rising rapidly owing to its elimination capabilities and need for specialized and multiple systems. Additionally, it is able to detect personnel, marine vessels, avian targets, low-flying aircraft, and land vehicles. These capabilities are ideal for accurate surveillance results, thus, growing demand for long range surveillance radar systems globally.

The growth of global long range surveillance radar market is witnessing growth owing to the benefits by radars such as superior accuracy, multi-target tracking, audible alerts, better performance coupled with image cueing and identification of targets. Growing adoption of long range surveillance radar systems for military and home security applications are boosting growth of long range surveillance radar market globally. Additionally, the systems are used to track and detect some private or illegal aircrafts at low height. These are the key factors boosting the growth of the global long range surveillance radar market.

However, high cost of long range surveillance radar coupled with high cost of installation to hinder the growth of the global long range surveillance radar market.

Growing Development in China to Propel Growth of the Market

The long range surveillance radar market is segmented on the basis of type, end use, and region. Based on the type, the market is segregated into land based, and portable. Based on end use or application, the market is segmented into grand surveillance and coast surveillance. Based on region, the market is segmented in to North America, Europe, China, Japan, and South America. Of these, China is expected to dominate the global long range surveillance radar market.

Some of the key players operating in the global long range surveillance radar market are Thales, Airbus, SRC, IAI, CETC, Bharat Electronics Limited, and Blighter.

