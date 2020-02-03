New report: Plastic Healthcare Packaging Market opportunities and forecast assessment, 2015 – 2025

Packaging is one of the major industry in the world in which healthcare packaging represents miniscule share. The pharmaceutical packaging has rapidly become a vital part of drug delivery system as well as a major element of the marketing mix, though which manufacturers can distinguish their products from that of their competitors. Healthcare packaging protects products from materialistic damage, biological contamination and from all unfavorable external influences which can destruct the properties of the healthcare products. In material terms, healthcare packaging comprises of primary packaging, secondary packaging and tertiary packaging system.

Primary packaging includes cap, labels, bottles, cap liner and others such as vials, ampoules, blisters, tubes, syringes and inhalers. Other than that, secondary packaging system consist of corrugated shippers, pallets and cartoons. Plastic healthcare packaging is generally a practice of packaging of devices, drugs, tools, and other pharmaceutical products. Inclination in the demand for healthcare practices strengthen the growth of healthcare packaging. Amongst the overall healthcare packaging, the plastics segment holds the highest share due to its high-adaptability and cost-effectiveness. The plastic healthcare packaging is anticipated to grow at a significant CAGR during the period 2015-2025.

Global Plastic Healthcare Packaging: Market Segmentation

The Global Plastic Healthcare Packaging market is segmented on the basis of type of healthcare industry such as medical device and pharmaceutical. The global plastic healthcare packaging is also bifurcated on the basis of end markets which include blister packs, plastic bottles, pre-fill syringe, caps and closure and others. The plastic healthcare packaging is further segmented on the basis of type of drug delivery which includes pulmonary, oral drugs, transdermal, injectable, nasal, topical, ocular and IV drugs.

Global Plastic Healthcare Packaging Market: Growth Drivers

Significant growth in pharmaceutical domain all across the world and inclining functional necessities for healthcare packaging products are some of the drivers in the global plastic healthcare packaging market. The anti-ageing population, inclining prevalence of chronic diseases and changing lifestyles will bolster the demand for healthcare related products and services and will further stimulate the growth of plastic healthcare packaging all across the globe. The advancement in technology in packaging and integration and advanced process of manufacturing are also fostering the growth of global plastic pharmaceutical packaging all over the world. Apart from this, escalating personal disposable income and higher standard of living in emerging countries such as India and China is also expected to grow the global plastic healthcare packaging market over the period 2015-2025.

Global Plastic Healthcare Packaging Market: Regional Outlook

Geographically, the Global Plastic Healthcare Packaging industry can be divided by major regions which include North America, Latin America, Western and Eastern Europe, Asia-Pacific region, Japan, Middle East and Africa. Amongst all the mentioned regions, North America captured the major share in the plastic healthcare packaging market in 2014. This is majorly due to presence of health conscious people and their spending power. Strong innovation, rising ageing population and inclining consumer demand for sophisticated packaging is likely to foster the growth of plastic healthcare packaging in American region. Rising chronic diseases in Asian region is expected to intensify the growth of plastic healthcare packaging in the region by 2025.

Global Plastic Healthcare Packaging Market: Players

Some of the major companies grabbing the substantial market share in the Global Plastic Healthcare Packaging market includes Tekni-Films Inc., Sealed Air Corporation, United Drug Plc, Aphena Pharma Solutions, Vetter Pharma International, Beacon Converters Inc., Catalent Pharma solutions, and others. The plastic healthcare packaging manufacturers are anticipated to focus on development of new and innovative packaging for healthcare products in order to gain the competitive advantage in the global plastic healthcare packaging market.