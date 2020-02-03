Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) Market 2018 by Growth Rate, Manufactures, Types and Regions

Global Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) Market report helps to the perceive market place and internal & external factors that might impact the business. Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) Market report examines the prevailing trend and future potential of the market at world, regional (Americas, Asia-Pacific, and, Europe, geographical area and Africa (EMEA) and key countries (the U.S., Canada, Mexico, China, India, Japan, the UK, Germany, France, Italy, South Africa) level.

The Global Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) Market is forecasted to register a significant CAGR of 6.71 % over the forecast period.

Competitive Insights

Major players operating in the global Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) market include – MISTRAS Group, SGS Group, Fujifilm Corporation, Olympus Corporation, Bureau Veritas S.A., GE Measurement and Control, Nikon Metrology Inc., Intertek Group Plc, Applus Services, S.A., Acuren Inspection, Inc., TEAM Inc, YXLON International GmbH ( COMET Group), TÃV Rheinland AG, Magnaflux Corp.

The companies are also trying to control the market by investing in research and development. New product launches and focuses on continuous technology innovations are some strategies adopted by the major players. Acquisitions and effective mergers is one of the best domination strategies currently being used.

Key Developments in the Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) Market:

January 2018 – SGS Group Acquired Laboratoire De ContrÃ´le Et Dâanalyse, a prominent chemical and microbiological testing and consultancy, based in Belgium. The acquisition will enable SGS to expand their Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP) testing portfolio in Belgium, with a prime focus on QC lab services

December 2017 – Bureau Veritas has announced the acquisition of IngenierÃ­a, Control y AdministraciÃ³n, S.A. de C.V. (INCA), a leader in technical supervision of building and infrastructure projects in Mexico. This acquisition positions Bureau Veritas as a top player for building and infrastructure related services in Mexico, a market that is driven by sustained investment both in the private and public sectors, especially in transportation, power, and utilities. It will also enable the company to diversify its local portfolio of services and build synergies with its activities in the energy sector